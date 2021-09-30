PENN YAN — According to Beth Habberfield, co-chair of the Penn Yan-based Yates County Suicide Prevention Coalition, suicide touches one in five American families.
“When we do outreach events, people often ask, ‘Does that really happen here?’ ” Habberfield said. “The answer is yes.”
Hundreds of people are expected to take part in the fourth annual Keuka Lake “Out of the Darkness Community Walk” to highlight suicide prevention. The event, previously known as the Yates County Walk, will start at noon Oct. 17 at Keuka Lake State Park, near Branchport. It will be hosted by the local coalition and the Western New York chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
The local walk is one of hundreds being held nationwide, both in person and online, with hundreds of thousands of participants expected. The events support the foundation’s national education and support programs, which provide free evidence-based suicide prevention education and training programs, materials, resources, and direct administrative support to local coalitions.
National and local officials noted that suicide is the 10th-leading cause of death annually in the United States. Speakers and community members are expected to share their personal stories on suicide at the local walk.
“We hope that by connecting with one another across our rural counties, we will draw attention to this issue and keep other families from experiencing a suicide loss,” Habberfield said. “Our ultimate goal is to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide.”
To date, local sponsors include Penn Yan Elks Lodge; Seneca Foods Foundation; Uniland Development Co.; Mark and Deb Malcolm; KanPak; Custom Pest Control; Tioga Downs Racetrack; Bishop, Johnson & DeSanto Funeral Home; Coach & Equipment Manufacturing; D&E DJ Service; Hampton Inn in Penn Yan; Best Western Plus Vineyard Inn & Suites; Climbing Bines Hop Farm & Brewery; The Switzerland Inn; and A-Verdi Storage Containers.
Habberfield said the Yates Suicide Prevention Coalition envisions a community where people use skills and resources as an alternative to suicide. The coalition partners with Yates County schools, agencies, providers, businesses, government, and people to address suicide prevention and awareness, make meaningful use of data, and become a hub for suicide prevention and survivor support resources.