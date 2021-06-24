NEWARK — Gina Domingo’s empathy for children in the foster care system is personal.
She was one herself.
“I have a passion and drive for foster children,” Domingo said. “I was one for six years.”
The Newark resident said she lived in 22 foster homes after her mother gave her up at age 9.
Her path hasn’t always been easy, said Domingo, now 36 and the mother of five.
“I’ve been through a lot,” she said, noting the problems that plague many former foster kids as they move through life — from drug and alcohol abuse to mental health disorders.
“We’re truly broken individuals,” she said. “Our statistics are high for failure.”
Now sober for over 200 days, Domingo has made it a mission to help those who help foster kids find forever homes. The hope is that they face fewer obstacles than she faced, including pregnancy at age 17.
“This is my time to be the voice for foster care children,” Domingo said.
And she’s doing just that through a series of fundraisers for Children Awaiting Parents, a national nonprofit based in Rochester whose focus is finding permanent families for children who have been waiting the longest for adoption. Those children are often older, minorities or those with special needs. Sometimes the children are siblings who want to be placed together, said the agency. CAP also supports children aging out of foster care.
Domingo is combining her love of Harley-Davidson motorcycles — she owns one — with her goal of raising money for Children Awaiting Parents. In May, a motorcycle and car wash at Geneva Harley-Davidson raised over $2,000.
Another fundraiser, a rally and bike show, is set for this Saturday. The rally assembles at 3 p.m. in Seneca Falls and runs to Geneva Harley-Davidson at 1103 Routes 5&20 west of Geneva. Music food, games, a pie eating contest and speakers will be featured at the bike show, which officially starts at 4 p.m. A top prize of $300 will be given out, with prizes for oldest, loudest, most radical, farthest distance traveled and oldest rider.
The donation fee of $10 benefits CAP. To register for the show or for additional information, stop into the store or email Domingo at ginadomingo447@gmail.com.
Domingo thanked the owners of Geneva Harley-Davidson for hosting the events.
“They have been so supportive and so helpful,” she said.
More fundraisers are on the way in July and August, Domingo said, and she hopes to raise $100,000 for CAP be the end of the summer.
“I absolutely love what they do,” she said.
Domingo hopes children in the foster care program get what she never had.
“I never got a permanent family,” she said. “Without a permanent family, you’re always looking for that.”
Lauri McKnight, executive director of Children Awaiting Parents, appreciates what Domingo is doing for the agency.
“Gina Domingo, as a former foster child, has developed an intense passion for foster youth waiting for a forever family and Children Awaiting Parents,” she said. “Gina has taken on this cause and CAP as a job to ensure youth have a chance to be heard, be visible for adoption to interested families and to receive the needed funds to find waiting youth their forever home. She knows firsthand the challenge of being a foster kid and the difficulty it is to be part of a family or find a forever family while in the system. Gina is a force to be reckoned with. She will not stop until she has done everything possible to assure youth they are wanted, loved and heard. Her mantra is ‘we have your back.’ Her fundraising efforts and goals are incredibly supportive and helpful to CAP and the waiting youth. Her promotional work, persistence and motorcycle club connections are making her efforts a huge success.”
McKnight called Domingo a “gold nugget for our organization and our work. Because of her efforts, our youth are becoming more visible to families and the community and the fundraising is furthering our work to find forever families for the 125,000 kids waiting for a family.”