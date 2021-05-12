PENN YAN — Kira Christensen was just 5 in January 2018, when she was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and started treatment at Golisano Children’s Hospital in Rochester.
During that time Kira’s family learned of Hope Walk of Yates County, a grassroots, volunteer organization that helps county residents faced with the burden of cancer. It gives grants to offset medical expenses, transportation costs or other expenses, and also supports patients through research, education and advocacy.
So when Kira and her family celebrated three years of remission in April, they decided to thank Hope Walk by organizing a recent chicken barbecue fundraiser with Kira’s uncle — cook Andrew Jensen — and John Pallar, longtime owner of the Wagner Restaurant in Penn Yan.
The effort raised $4,300 in just three hours.
“Andrew is famous for his chicken barbecues. He got that from Dad (Randy Jensen),” said his sister Sara Christensen, Kira’s mother. “One of the things we love most about Hope Walk is that the funds stay local.”
“Kira, 8 and cancer-free, has proved that we should never underestimate kids’ generosity and charity,” added Marty Shipman, president of Hope Walk’s board of directors. “Family, friends and the community showed up to support ‘Team Kira’ and her cause, raising awareness and money for those in the community fighting cancer.”
Sara Christensen, the county’s deputy director of public health, noted that Tim McMichael — owner of TLM Excavating — paid for the chickens while Pallar donated food for the side dishes and paper products for the dinners. While the 300-plus dinners sold out quickly, others who showed up later made donations.
Christensen noted that Kira is a healthy third-grader at Penn Yan Elementary School and playing youth lacrosse.
“She is doing awesome and we are very thankful,” she said. “Adam (Sara’s husband) and I have large families, and we are so grateful for the outpouring of support we have received from the community, both recently and three years ago.”
While last year’s Hope Walk was canceled due to COVID-19, this year’s event is slated for 3-11 p.m. Aug. 28 at 467 N. Main St in Penn Yan. Christensen said “Team Kira” plans to be there.
To learn more about Hope Walk of Yates County, see hopewalkofyatescounty.org, email hopewalkofyatescounty@gmail.com, or call (607) 283-HOPE (4673).