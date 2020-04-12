WATERLOO — There is little to no doubt that James McClean’s training as a firefighter likely saved the life of a man whose vehicle rolled over and caught fire.
However, McClean thinks someone without that training would have done the same thing — or at least tried.
“The Waterloo Fire Department trained me very well,” McClean said Wednesday, a day after his heroics. “I just reacted like I hope any person would. I think it’s all our duty to help each other out.”
McClean and his mother, both of whom work in Newark, were on their way home to Waterloo just before 4 p.m. Tuesday when they saw another vehicle go off Route 96, near the Ontario County border. McClean said the vehicle went between some trees and slammed into an embankment, flipping over on its side.
His mother called 911 while he got the driver out and away from the burning vehicle. By that time police, area firefighters and ambulance crews were arriving.
“At that point, his car was on fire and the tires were exploding,” McClean said.
State police said the driver, Michael Williams of Rochester, was taken by ambulance to an area near Exit 42 of the Thruway, where a Mercy Flight Central helicopter was waiting. Williams was flown to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, where he was listed in satisfactory condition Thursday.
The cause of the accident is being investigated.
The Waterloo Fire Department posted details of McClean’s actions on its Facebook page.
“We credit James with saving this man’s life and with this post we congratulate him,” Assistant Chief Steve Henninger said. “As humble as he is, he deserves to be in the spotlight for his actions. Stand tall and be proud, because we certainly are proud of you. Being a small community, the opportunity for our members to actually save a life fortunately does not come up too often.”
“You sir are a hero,” Williams posted on the Facebook site. “Thanks for saving my life!”
McClean credited the quick response by first responders with helping Williams being on the road to recovery.
“It makes me feel good to help, but I feel good that he just got out,” he said. “It really doesn’t matter who does it. I am just happy he got out.”