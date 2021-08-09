GENEVA — Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Boys & Girls Club of Geneva has coordinated the delivery of more than 150,000 meals to its members and others in the community — an effort that continues today.
Largely due to that effort, the club will be receiving the 2021 Choose Health Ontario Award. The organization was recognized at Thursday’s county Board of Supervisors meeting.
“The Boys & Girls Club is an example of the amazing work being done by many community-based organizations and programs,” said Mary Beer, the county’s director of public health. “Together we can make a difference in the health and well-being of our residents.”
The award is given annually by the Ontario County Health Collaborative, a group working to make a difference in the health of county residents through programs, education, motivation and opportunities for making healthy choices.
County officials said the Boys & Girls Club was chosen for its outstanding achievement during the pandemic, as well as its impactful work during “normal” times.
“The Boys & Girls Club, for some years now, has endeavored to be more than just an after-school program,” said Chris Lavin, the club’s executive director. “We want to attack the sources of problems that stand in our members’ ways. We appreciate this award for recognizing the breadth and depth of what our staff has been doing for the community. The pandemic was and remains a big challenge for this community and has impacted our members and their families. Our staff’s work won this recognition.’’
County officials added that the club is a vital resource to Geneva and demonstrates when a community rallies to fill the needs of its must vulnerable children, it can accomplish anything.
Lavin said the club is working to sustain many of the things the pandemic taught the community.
“With generous donor support, we have recently installed walk-in coolers and freezers at the Community Center,’’ Lavin said. “We will work in partnership with the Center of Concern to increase the community’s ability to safely distribute food to families in need going forward.”
Last year, the club was given the 2020 Kathy Gaylord Costa Citizenship Award by Geneva Community Projects.
Lavin credited Hobart and William Smith Colleges and its Sodexo Food Service for lending its refrigeration and kitchen facilities during the height of the pandemic.
“And Cornell University’s Dairy Plant also taught us about milk supplies, which also have been benefiting the community,’’ Lavin said. “There was a lot of collaboration in this good work.”
Lavin added that Ontario County Health Department staff worked tirelessly with the club to keep its staff safe and working through the most dangerous of the pre-vaccine days.
Beer said the award will be presented to the Boys & Girls Club next month at the Ontario County Safety Council’s annual dinner at Lincoln Hill Farms. Since last year’s dinner was canceled due to the pandemic, Geneva Reads — the 2020 Choose Health Ontario Award winner — will get its award next month.