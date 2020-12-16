SENECA FALLS — In the classic 1946 movie “It’s A Wonderful Life,” the people of Bedford Falls donate money to rescue main character George Bailey and his bank from financial disaster, a community rewarding him for his help through the years.
The committee tasked with organizing the annual It’s A Wonderful Life Festival has embraced that spirit in 2020.
The group has donated $24,000 to 11 agencies to help people in need with food, clothing and household items.
The donations:
• $8,000, Seneca County House of Concern.
• $8,000 to the Cayuga/Seneca Community Action Program.
• $2,000 Seneca Falls Backpack Program.
• $2,000 Trevor’s Gift backpack program in Waterloo.
• $2,000 South Seneca Ecumenical Food Pantry in Ovid.
• $500 Interlaken Reformed Church Kitchen Cupboard.
• $500 Lodi Presbyterian Church pantry.
• $500 Tyre Food pantry.
• $500 Harmony Food pantry in Waterloo.
“In this time of uncertainty, when families are under the strain of dealing with the pandemic, the committee wanted to try to make sure that getting food was a little easier for those in need,” committee treasurer Ann Sandroni said.
“This year, the committee decided to take a page from the movie and celebrate the true spirit of Christmas,” remarked committee member Becky Bly. “This past weekend would have been the It’s A Wonderful Life Festival, a time when thousands of people come to our beautiful town and celebrate this holiday season in the spirit of the movie.”
Seneca Falls hosts the event bases on its belief that Capra used the Seneca County community as the model for Bedford Falls. This year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival was conducted virtually.
In the movie, Uncle Billy “loses” $8,000, creating hardship for George Bailey and his bank. George’s friends find out and spread the word to the community. Everyone comes to give what they can to help George.
Bly said the committee usually gives $8,000 to the community, but decided to triple that to this year.
The committee is encouraging anyone who is able to donate to these charities, or the charity of their choice, during the holiday season.
The 2021 It’s A Wonderful Life Festival is scheduled for Dec. 10-12. Additional activities are being planned to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the movie’s release.