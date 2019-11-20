WATERLOO — John Nesbit will receive the Waterloo Rotary Club’s annual Service Above Self Award Nov. 25.
Rotarians will join Nesbit’s family and friends in honoring him. The public is invited to the event at the Quality Inn on Mound Road. Tickets are $20 and are available from Marianne VanNostrand at maryvan3154@live.com.
The award is given to a non-Rotarian who exemplifies Rotary’s motto of “Service Above Self.”
The Waterloo resident is a criminal investigator with the Seneca County Sheriff’s Department and a member of the International Association of Arson Investigators. He was previously a road patrol deputy and a narcotics officer, reaching the rank of sergeant. He was named the STOP DWI Officer of the Year and has received the Distinguished Service Award from the sheriff’s office. Nesbit is a member and past president of the sheriff’s department Police Benevolent Association.
His volunteer work that led to the award includes:
• The Waterloo Rotary Farmer’s Market, where he helps his wife, Melissa, set up and take down after the weekly event. He also helps at other Rotary fundraisers and events, often behind the scenes.
• The Sheriff’s Department, where Sheriff Tim Luce said he can always count on Nesbit for professional assistance, especially in child advocacy issues and helping with anything for veterans.
One veterans project Nesbit helped with is working with Trout Unlimited to construct a pier in the Canandaigua Outlet at Bud’s Park in Shortsville to give wounded veterans and other handicapped people the opportunity to enjoy fishing.
• St. Frances-St. Clare Catholic Parish where he is a member. He constructed a “blessing box” outside the church where people in need can take toiletries, paper goods and food not available at food pantries. He also has stepped up to become chairman of the church’s annual summer festival with the retirement of long-time director Ellen Hughes.
Nesbit also set up an active shooter training program for church members and helped install security cameras in the church.
• Seneca Housing, which his wife heads. He helped her organize and conduct the annual Masquerade Ball to raise funds for veterans housing.
• He recently joined the Knights of Columbus, where he serves as treasurer and faithful navigator for the K of C Fourth Degree Assembly.
“He serves because it’s ingrained in who he is. It’s a way of life for him,” said the Rev. James Fennessy, pastor of St. Francis-St. Clare parish. “When Ellen announced she was retiring as festival director, John and Melissa immediately stepped up. They don’t do it alone, they’re together. It says a lot about them.”
Nesbit said he believes in the importance of giving back to the community.
“The community helped us raise our family, helped us develop important ideals, especially serving others,” Nesbit said. “I believe we should help everyone, regardless of their background or social standing.”
“John is just always there, always ready to help,” said Rotarian Bill Sigrist.
John and Melissa have a son, John III, and a daughter, Macy.