CLYDE — Not every student can afford to hire a professional photographer to take a senior class photo.
Kaitlin DeSantis is hoping to change that — at least for students at her alma mater.
The Clyde resident, who has been snapping photos semi-professionally since high school, is offering her services to Clyde-Savannah seniors for free.
“Does anyone know of any Clyde-Savannah seniors in need of senior pictures?” DeSantis posted on her Facebook page Oct. 12. “I know that times are rough right now, and I want anyone who hasn’t gotten their portraits done to have some.”
DeSantis, 23, a 2016 Clyde-Savannah graduate, already had arranged to shoot senior pictures for Megan Thompson, whose sister is one of DeSantis’ best friends.
“And then I thought that your senior year is a really special time, a once-in-a-lifetime time, and everybody should have the opportunity to have a great photo,” she said. “I felt bad that some kids might not be able to afford that.”
Her Facebook post has now been copied more than two-dozen times, and she is hoping that those who need her will reach out.
Clyde-Savannah High School Principal Jennifer Kelly, who remembers DeSantis and her twin sister, Kristin, when they were students — Kelly was middle school principal at the time — thinks it’s a generous offer.
“Just last week, I had a student come to me who said she didn’t like the way her photos came out, and I offered to see what I could do,” Kelly said, “but if Kaitlin is willing to do it, that’s even better.”
DeSantis took some of the senior portraits of her friends in 2016. She was hired to shoot others of students at C-S and in neighboring districts in subsequent years. When her sister, Becky Dickerson, earned her master’s degree, DeSantis did a package of professional photos for her.
DeSantis also does other types of photography. She said it’s mostly a hobby, but she’s upgraded her equipment and has professional-quality processing programs.
Still, photography probably won’t be a career. She is finishing a bachelor’s degree in biology online from SUNY Purchase right now. DeSantis thought that she wanted to be a chiropractor,but after two trimesters at New York Chiropractic College in Seneca Falls, she decided it wasn’t all that it was cracked up to be.
“I am thinking about nursing or something else in the health field,” she said.
Kelly said it’s great to see one of her former students willing to give back to the school community. And, it might be more fun for the seniors to have someone who knows the district well take their photos in places familiar to them.
DeSantis said she shot Thompson’s photos on the front porch of the high school and in the park at Lauraville Landing, along the Erie Canal. She said she would try to comply with the wishes of the students as to the locations where they want their photos taken.
“I think it is wonderful that Kaitlin is utilizing her talents for such a great cause,” said Clyde-Savannah School Superintendent Michael Hayden. “Each graduating class has unique characteristics. The Class of 2016 was a class that always seemed to go out of their way to help others. With that said, it is no surprise to me that Kaitlin is pursuing a healthcare-related field. I know she will do a great job!”
Clyde Mayor Jerry Fremouw, who posted on DeSantis’ Facebook page, called her offer “a wonderful act of kindness.”
DeSantis may be reached through her pages on Facebook at www.facebook.com/kdesantisphotography or www.facebook.com/kaitlin.desantis.9.