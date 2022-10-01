PENN YAN — By now, students in area schools have been back in class and hitting the books for close to a month.
For some of those kids and their families, the first days and weeks of school were made easier by an annual program that has been embraced by employees of KanPak, a local producer of dairy and coffee-based products at the Horizon Business Park in Penn Yan.
Through the Golden State Foods Foundation’s “Back(pack) to School” program, more than 1,200 students got backpacks filled with school supplies before classes began. Golden State Foods is KanPak’s parent company.
“We support the efforts of our associates who want to help people where they live and work,” said Jennifer Kintz, who chairs the foundation’s efforts in Penn Yan. “This project is absolutely amazing.”
The foundation, which observed its 20th anniversary Sept. 20, has been conducting the program nationally since 2002. It has donated more than 200,000 backpacks over the years, raised more than $60 million, donated 285,000 service hours, and supported more than 600 charities and schools since it began.
The backpacks went to students in the Penn Yan, Dundee, Geneva, Bath, Hammondsport, Prattsburgh, Naples, and Watkins Glen school districts. This is the seventh year KanPak, one of Yates County’s largest employers, has led the local effort.
“KanPak has been an amazing supporter of the students of the Penn Yan school district,” district Superintendent of Schools Howard Dennis said. “We appreciate the work they do to help further the education of all students.”
Kintz, who works in human resources at KanPak, said the Penn Yan site employs about 270 people. Nearly 200 of them took part in stuffing the backpacks with notebooks, folders, pens and pencils, other school supplies, and hand sanitizer.
They were delivered by truck to school districts.
“Some schools chose to have filled backpacks while others got the supplies and filled the backpacks themselves,” she said. “We had an assembly line going with employees. We had it done in a day.”
Kintz said KanPak associates support the Golden State Foods Foundation by donating money from their paychecks and through fundraisers that include bake sales, raffles, and other sales. KanPak also donates to other charities in and around Penn Yan and Yates County throughout the year.
“We are very involved with the community,” Kintz said.