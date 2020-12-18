SHORTSVILLE — It’s been a Christmas card bonanza for Aimee Orbaker, whose singular idea of sending holiday cards to Clifton Springs Nursing Home residents has blossomed into a national and international effort.
Orbaker spent one evening earlier this week opening packages filled with Christmas cards, an activity that left her desk covered in glitter. She was fine with that.
“It was like a four-hour Christmas episode here,” Orbaker said Wednesday, shortly before heading out to start her deliveries to area nursing homes. “It really was a lot of fun opening up all the cards to see the heart people put into them.”
Orbaker’s initial thought to bring some Christmas cheer to a Clifton Springs long-term care facility was born in October, shortly after Ruth Bader Ginsburg died. Orbaker was reflecting on Ginsburg’s life and work empowering women and thought of her college sorority, Alpha Sigma Sorority, a community of women who support each other to this day and do their share of volunteer projects.
“I really felt a call for service and was really trying to rack my brain on what I could do during a pandemic,” Orbaker said.
An avid Christmas card writer herself, she landed on the idea of sending greetings to nursing home residents, a population hit hard with isolation during COVID-19 and one that can appreciate the effort of a handwritten card rather than an email. She decided to buy some extra Christmas cards and “adopt” the Clifton Springs Nursing Home because her grandmother, Elsie Minns, worked there, and because both of her late parents grew up in Clifton Springs.
“It was very sentimental for us when we could participate in things at the hospital,” she said. “My goal was to help people in my hometown.”
Then, Orbaker thought to herself, maybe she could do one more facility — so she sent an email to what may have been Rochester Regional Health, because she received a reply suggesting four different adult living centers. It was then she realized she had to reach out to a few friends for help. From there, the project ballooned to 17 facilities, not only in the Finger Lakes, but as far west as Lockport and east as Waterloo (see related box for where all the cards are going).
Orbaker spent November recruiting helpers and set up a group Facebook page (Holiday Cards for Nursing Home Residents) to attract support. It’s attracted more than 100 followers.
Many heeded her call, not just locally, but also family and friends from Virginia, Tennessee, Florida, Minnesota — even the United Kingdom. In the late 1980s, Orbaker’s family lived near a British family whose father had taken a year-long job at the Agricultural Experiment Station in Geneva. His daughter saw her Facebook post and promised cards.
“She said ‘I’m sending you cards by airmail,’” Orbaker recalled. “I think (the package) is in the post office box today.
“I just could not be more thrilled. I just wanted to do Clifton Springs. I’m inspired that so many people wanted to do this.”
Orbaker said she remains astounded that an idea that came to her while sitting on her couch with her beloved pet pug Lilly became a reality, so seamlessly, thanks to others joining the effort. Among them: her sorority sisters; Girl Scout troops; her employer, Wadhams Enterprise Inc.; St. John’s Episcopal Church members in Clifton Springs and Canandaigua; and Red Jacket Middle School students. Orbaker created spreadsheets to keep track of the volunteers, number of cards, and facility contacts.
“It’s fantastic,” she said. “Doing good matters. We don’t have enough of that. Little things do make a difference.”
4,000 and counting
The current card count was just over 4,000 received as of Wednesday, a day Orbaker had taken off from her human resources job at Wadhams so she could start her deliveries. The cards will reach the hands of about 1,400 nursing home and assisted living residents, which works out to three cards per person. Orbaker said because of delivery time restraints she was unable to expand her pool of recipients.
Perhaps next year.
“I already have ideas on how to make it bigger,” she said. “I can’t wait to do it again.”
Those who work at the facilities say it’s a project that has extra meaning during this pandemic year, when many residents have been denied visitors due to quarantine restrictions.
Susan Schermerhorn, director of marketing and leasing at Ashton Place Senior Living in Clifton Springs, said Ashton Place was touched to be included in the project.
“The pandemic has been a challenge to everyone, but especially to senior citizens,” she wrote in an email. “Receiving cards from community members near and far will bring our residents so much joy. Just knowing that we really are all in this together can have an impact, especially around the holidays.”
Aimee Bodine, activities director at the Living Centers North and South in Geneva, agreed.
“The support of the community and the love they have shown with these gestures has been a bright spot in this holiday season that has been challenging for all of us,” Bodine wrote. “It reminds all of us that we are still a big part of the community, even at a distance.”