SENECA FALLS — Quilts are meant to provide warmth, healing and comfort.
The Quilts of Valor Foundation produces them to honor military service members and veterans.
Christopher Bastian of Waterloo was nominated by friend and Seneca Textile Guild member Cindy Black of Fayette to receive a Quilt of Valor made by Guild members, and it was presented to him Nov. 9 at the Seneca Falls Community Center.
Bastian served eight years of active duty with the U.S. Marine Corps. He was deployed stateside, and to Afghanistan, Okinawa, and Norway.
“The whole presentation was so sweet and genuine, and at the end the women of the quilting club opened the floor and asked me to go over my experiences in the military,” Bastian said. “I’ve also been so quick to dismiss my own accomplishments and accolades because you become so used to being dismissed in the military and your accomplishments will never be as great as the next guys, so to have 12 wonderful ladies who have seen so much of the world truly enamored with what I had to say and the things that I’ve seen, as well as my experiences, it truly felt as though I was seen, and it was just wonderful.”
Bastian called the quilt beautiful and said he has slept with it every night since receiving it.
Quilts of Valor is a national organization with a regional center in Corning.
“I knew of Christopher’s Marine Corps service and asked him if we could nominate him. He was agreeable and we started the process,” Black said. “Guild members made parts of the quilt, but not the entire quilt. We sent what we made to Corning, where the final quilts are produced.
“(Christopher) was nice enough to come to the presentation and talk to us about his service.”
Black said more veterans are being considered by Seneca Textile Guild members for a quilt nomination. The local Guild has 15 members hailing from Waterloo, Seneca Falls, Geneva, Ovid, Interlaken, and Lyons.
“On behalf of the Quilts of Valor Foundation, in recognition of your service and sacrifices for this Nation, it is a privilege to serve honor and comfort upon you through the award of the Quilt of Valor,” the certificate accompanying the quilt states. “Though we may never know the depth of your sacrifice to protect and defend the United States of America, as a gesture of gratitude from a grateful Nation, we award you this Quilt of Valor.”