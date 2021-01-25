SENECA FALLS — George Floyd’s murder at the hands of police last spring fueled the Black Lives Matter movement, in many ways bringing the issues of police brutality and systemic racism to the forefront of American political discourse.
Floyd’s murder and ensuing nationwide protests did not go unnoticed by four Mynderse Academy seniors. Since August, Isabelle Foster, Alyssa Marley, Mya Soto and Morgan Trout have been channeling their deep emotions about that moment into action. They have joined the nationwide Diversify Our Narrative movement, which promotes the inclusion of racially diverse and anti-racist texts in schools.
Foster was the initiator. After witnessing those BLM protests spread across the nation, she did some reading and learned about the Diversify Our Narrative organization.
“I texted Morgan that I thought we should sign up and bring it to our school,” she said, adding the national organization suggests first creating an Instagram account to spread the word. “That’s how we all got together.”
Trout and Foster, along with Marley, are senior class officers. Foster said she knew they would support the idea since they share similar values.
“I thought that with everything happening in the world, it was really important to bring to the school,” she said.
Important, yes. Easy, no ... especially when your senior year is during a pandemic and the usual paths of lunchroom discussions or meeting with teachers after school are prohibited.
The group members approached the school district in August with their proposal. Physical education teacher Kevin Korzeniewski said at that time Superintendent Jeramy Clingerman was assembling a group of staff members to lead the district’s mission toward social responsibility within the school district.
As co-chair of this Socially Responsible Community Members group (which includes about 20 teachers and administrators), Korzeniewski thought it made sense to meet regularly with these seniors to help them achieve their goals.
Among them, and perhaps most importantly, was implementing one book by a person of color in each of the high school English classes. They also wanted to see other high school students engaged in making Mynderse accepting of all students and create a student-led group that will continue to initiate dialogue about these issues and how they pertain to the student body.
Soto said Korzeniewski helped them fashion another goal: Coming up with a survey for high school students to gauge their thoughts on the DON efforts and racism in the school setting. That survey will be distributed this month and will help the group crystallize its goals, Soto said.
“How are we supposed to change if we don’t know what to target?” she said.
Marley also thinks the survey could attract others to their cause.
“Some kids will feel they will want to join as well,” she said.
A common goal
These young women have had enough on their to-do lists this past fall between schoolwork, college applications and navigating school and social life with COVID’s soul-crushing restrictions. It has not been a storybook senior year by any means.
Still, they meet weekly (usually on Zoom) and have been moving their agenda forward — united by a common goal of fairness and tolerance.
Soto is the group’s sole person of color, describing herself as mixed race and of Latin/Puerto Rican heritage. She’s no stranger to racist incidents or what she termed “microaggressions,” and said she simply doesn’t want others to experience these types of things, which for her usually happen outside of school.
“But the many times where I witnessed this in school, they’re made among friends as a careless joke; a simple tease. These comments are usually glossed over so quickly that even the ‘target’ student doesn’t even recognize the reality of the comment but laughs along. For many reasons including this one, I want to make education a priority for students and staff in our district,” Soto wrote in an email.
Trout noted social media is an arena where insensitive comments can surface more easily.
“I have noticed that some students, mostly on social media, are not aware of the depth and significance of the language they use. Often this language is derogatory. We’re hoping that the efforts of the committee and DON as well will help prevent this in the future,” she wrote.
For Foster, getting a glimpse of her older sister’s college reading lists made her wonder why she hadn’t heard of those authors or read their books.
“In a small town you don’t have broader groups of people who are different than you,” Foster said. “Expanding [curriculums] is a great way to create more understanding of different ethnicities and religions.”
Trout said she signed on because the protests of this past summer opened her eyes to social justice issues — as did people’s reactions to those protests.
“Personally,” she said, “I just did not want to stand by.”
And Marley said she’s long been keen on equal treatment, fostered long ago by her father’s work with the intellectually disabled.
“I believe strongly about equality and it sickens me when people are treated unequally,” she said, “... without understanding what their background is and who they are as a person vs. what they appear to be.”
Korzeniewski said he and other staff members who have joined to help — counselor Kim Stevers, choral director Anna Luisi-Ellis, special education teacher Bethany Boyes and school psychologist Jennifer Palmer — will assess the survey results and share with the group to help guide further action plans.
Slow going
So far, it’s been slower going than they’d like. Marley, whose mother is a middle-school English teacher in the district, has shared a DON suggested reading list with her students to consult for their independent reading selections.
Foster admits she went into this project with high expectations, believe adding more diverse texts to the school curriculum could be enacted quickly. Although she understands the pandemic has created hardships for students and teachers alike and change can be hard, she’s yearning for quicker action. Learning more about other cultures, religions and ethnicities is imperative to graduating as a well-rounded student, she said.
“I think that we have no idea how long this pandemic could last and the lack of diversity in the literature we read at school is something that needs to be addressed now,” she wrote in an email. “I think it comes down to the fact that people are quick to resist change. “
Trout points to the pandemic as slowing things down, since just meeting takes so much planning and discussions can’t happen organically. She and the others also are sensitive to “asking a lot of teachers who are already doing so much.”
But she agrees with Foster that certain people “... appreciated our ideas, but were not so accepting. I think the biggest reason for their reactions was the simple fact that we’re trying to implement change, and not everyone is comfortable with that. Change can be uncomfortable and it can be scary, but it’s absolutely needed in progressing our school and our society forward,” she said.
Soto has been satisfied with the “pretty positive” response from students and teachers who are aware of their goals.
“I was able to listen in on some of the staff’s efforts on ideas to integrate important conversations and topics to their students (which I find pretty awesome)!,” Soto wrote in an email. “I believe that the district is very genuine when they agreed to our ideas in the beginning of our journey.”
Korzeniewski and school counselor Kim Stevers had nothing but praise for these young women who are taking on such a daunting task.
“I couldn’t be more impressed with their initiative, intelligence on the subject matter and leadership,” Korzeniewski said.
Stevers called the DON project “awesome.”
“I am beyond proud of them,” she wrote in an email. “This is an important issue that needs to be brought to the forefront in every facet of society, especially in our education system. These students have a desire to learn from all perspectives which I admire.”
Although they may not be at the point where more diverse reading material is in the hands of their peers, the journey itself has provided some comfort to these four young women. They saw something that distressed them and instead of letting it fester joined together to try and effect change in their small corner of the world.
“I’m really thankful to be working on something like this — being able to educate myself and others,” Soto said. “It’s been good for me personally.”
Trout agreed.
“It’s been nice to work with a group of people who have similar ideas and want to actively make our school a better place,” she said.