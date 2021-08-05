SENECA FALLS — For more than 20 years parishioners of St. Francis and St. Clare Parish (formerly known as St. Patrick’s and St. Mary’s churches) have donated clothing and household goods for the poor in Nicaragua.
COVID, shipping challenges, and new governmental regulations that are restricting humanitarian agencies have put a stop to those efforts, but the local Nicaragua project organizers still wanted to make a difference this year. To that end, they have organized a large garage sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday on the St. Patrick Church grounds, 97 W. Bayard St. All proceeds will benefit the Nicaragua mission project.
Laurel Callahan, one of the sale’s organizers, said about 17 people (many of them parish Social Ministry Committee members) have been working on the sale since June. Items were collected at the church on weekends during July, and during the past week have been priced and organized.
The sale will be held mostly outdoors under tents, although some items are in garages and the cloister connecting the rectory to the church.
“Weather permitting it should be great,” said Callahan, as she listed the potpourri of items that will be available.
The cloister area will house furniture and mirrors, while in the white garage shoppers can find bicycles, tools, sports equipment and the like. The three-bay garage will house small appliances and lamps.
In addition, organizers have collected a large selection of:
- Household items
- Linens
- Books
- Games
- Puzzles
- Jewelry (costume and “top of the line”)
- Purses
- Crafts
- Vases
- Holiday items
- Baskets
Callahan noted the longtime volunteers felt a little lost earlier this spring when they realized they wouldn’t be gathering Saturday mornings to gather and box up donations for Nicaragua. They enjoy the camaraderie created by working together on a project they all care about.
“So we said what can we do instead?” Callahan said, adding the church’s parishioners have been incredibly supportive with donations.
Ann Marie Zon of East Amherst, director of the Nicaragua project, is glad they are still helping, albeit in a different way.
Zon has not been to Nicaragua for some time because of the pandemic, but is in daily contact with the priest with whom she’s worked for many years.
“I know what’s going on with the cows, the projects, everything that’s happening,” Zon said. “Otherwise, I’d go stir crazy.”
Zon teamed up with the late Rev. David Gramkee to solicit donations for Nicaragua’s poor when he was serving as a priest in Elmira. He brought the program with him when he went to St. Patrick’s, and it’s stayed the course.
“We sent a container every year [from St. Patrick’s],” said Zon, noting one container usually holds anywhere from 1,100 to 1,300 boxes. “So that’s a lot of goods from one community.”
The goods are distributed to people in the mountainous Boaco region of Nicaragua. Zon said the money raised in the garage sale will go to support existing programs and needs — such as the dairy cow project, fees for children’s schooling, medicine and doctor fees for the elderly and water projects.
“In the mountains especially it’s so hard to find water, it’s so rocky,” she said. “You have to dig 150-200 feet to get water. The water situation is a vital one.”
Zon said she is appreciative of those who have donated sale items, the local priests who have given over their garages for the sorting and displaying of goods and the organizers who have put the sale together.
“I know how much work this involves ... I know how hard they work,” she said. “Many of them have been to Nicaragua so they know why they’re doing this.”