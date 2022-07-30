PENN YAN — Since Memorial Day, residents and visitors in this Yates County village have noticed dozens of downtown banners, each adorned with large photos of local war veterans.
They can thank Conor Clancy, who came up with the “Hometown Heroes” concept for his Eagle Scout project.
“I think this is a great thing for a small town,” Conor said. “Anybody can walk around and look at the banners, and they probably recognize the names. I’ve heard that many people have seen family members.”
Conor worked with Johnson-Costello American Legion Post 355 to pick the 114 veterans on display. Each of the 57 banners has a veteran on each side.
“Conor epitomizes what’s good and wholesome in today’s youth,” said retired county Judge W. Patrick Falvey, a post member and state officer in the Legion. “He displays a strong work ethic, industriousness, community mindedness and strong determination to succeed in achieving a goal.”
Conor came up with the idea after hearing about a similar project in a nearby community. He assembled a team of fellow Boy Scouts from Troop 44 and went to the Legion and village officials, as well as the local Veterans of Foreign Wars post — which is affiliated with the Legion — and the Legion Auxiliary.
“I’ve never heard of anything in Penn Yan like this before,” said Conor, whose grandfather, well-known local resident Jack Clancy, is a Legion member. “The Legion, Auxiliary and VFW post were behind it all the way.”
Conor contacted a company that specializes in the military banners and start raising money.
“That was actually one of the easier challenges. Plenty of businesses donated, as well as personal donations,” he said. “The Legion hosts Friday-night fish fries, and during two fish fries myself and other Scouts helped run the dinner and we got the proceeds — sales and tips. That was pretty amazing.”
While the project went pretty smoothly — the goal was having the banners up before Memorial Day and the community’s holiday events — Conor said he was worried at one time after being told the company could not deliver the banners until mid-June due to a supply-chain issue. However, in what he called a “miracle,” the banners arrived before Memorial Day and were put up quickly by village Department of Public Works and Municipal Utilities Board workers.
“I can’t thank the village crews enough, as well as everyone else who contributed to this project like the Legion, village officials and my fellow Scouts, and the Yates County Veterans Service Agency,” he said. “There was a lot of teamwork involved here.”
Conor, who will be a senior at Penn Yan Academy this fall, has been involved in Scouting since the first grade. His mother Jenn, who was his Scout leader at one time, said Conor has won numerous awards and held several leadership positions in the organization.
“I’ve gone to Boy Scout camp every year I could and have really deep ties to Scouting,” he said. “Scouting is very fun and self-fulfilling. You can do a lot of things if you put your mind to it.”
Conor also works at Pinckney Hardware in the village, which is owned by his father, Mike. He often gets compliments from people who see the banners.
“I’m very proud of this project,” he said.