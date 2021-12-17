PENN YAN — Addyson “Addy” Dailey has been in the same class as Carter Dunning for many of their years at Penn Yan Elementary School — and now, as seventh-graders at the Middle School.
“I’ve been in Carter’s classes since kindergarten,” Addy said recently on a virtual interview with fellow students and Carter’s teachers at the Middle School. “We’ve had the same teachers, so I have some knowledge on what he is dealing with.”
When students, teachers and staff came up with the idea of dual fundraisers so Carter’s family could get a wheelchair-accessible van with a lift, Addy wanted to raise more than a few bucks.
Mission accomplished.
She ended up collecting more than $800 — part of a vast effort that saw the community donate close to $9,500 for the van.
“The donations exceeded our expectations,” Middle School Principal Kelley Johnson said. “We cannot say enough to thank our community for supporting this project. We asked for help and the Penn Yan community answered. We are extremely proud of our students, who demonstrated kindness and empathy toward a fellow classmate.”
Carter has Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a rare type of the disease that affects boys primarily. It has relegated him to a wheelchair for much of his young life.
Middle School teachers and Student Council advisors Stacey Gerhardt and Heather Fitzgerald were instrumental in organizing the fundraisers. Students collected donations from local residents, promising to read for an hour or walk with Carter for an hour at the Penn Yan Academy track Oct. 15.
“Students were holding hands and running behind Carter,” Addy said. “It brought tears to my eyes.”
“I shared our idea with Carter and his family,” added Sara Pragle, a middle school teacher. “The kids only had a couple of weeks to go out and get donations. I was shocked when I found out how much they had raised.”
“I wanted to help the cause, so I reached out to some friends about getting donations,” added Alex Hoffman, a sixth-grader. “I didn’t expect to raise that much, but I did.”
Also in on the virtual call were Carter; his teaching assistant, Asa Creedon; and another Middle School student, eighth-grader Mason Harris. Carter said the family’s previous van had only a ramp for him to get in and out.
“I am excited about this,” Carter said. “This will make it easier to get my wheelchair in the van, and easier to maneuver.”
Another of Carter’s middle school teachers, Kyle Gobe, said the effort reminded him of how the community came together following the historic flooding in 2014.
“I think this speaks to the Penn Yan community, that they would rally to help a community member in need,” Gobe said. “This was a great outpouring of support for our community, much like we saw years ago.”
“We are all very proud of what we accomplished,” Addy Dailey added. “We know this will have a big impact on Carter’s life.”