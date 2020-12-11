PENN YAN — Early this year, the 11 Daisies of Girls Scout Troop 61087 began working on their “5 Flowers, 4 Stories, 3 Cheers for Animals!” journey.
Community service through a Take Action project is part of that initiative. One of the main goals is to address issues by creating something with lasting effects.
It didn’t take long for the Scouts and their leaders to decide what they wanted to do.
“We thought we could give our efforts to the Humane Society of Yates County since the journey was focused around caring for themselves and caring for animals,” said Jennifer Gruschow, who leads the troop with Julie Gibson.
Gruschow said the HSYC loved the idea. However, like so many things in 2020, the Scouts’ desire to help was affected by COVID-19.
Just when they began planning the orientation process so they could become official volunteers at HSYC, Gov. Andrew Cuomo instituted a statewide shutdown. Phase 4 of New York’s reopening plan arrived in late June, allowing the Scouts to move forward — yet one of the main elements of their volunteer effort has yet to happen.
HSYC brings cats from the shelter to Petco in Canandaigua on a regular basis, with hopes of having as many adopted as possible during their visits. The Scouts were set to help at the HSYC‘s Petco table — except the public health crisis has prevented that activity from resuming as yet.
Instead, Gibson brainstormed an idea that undoubtedly will give the Humane Society a boost.
Gruschow said her troop co-leader thought raising money for the shelter through a bottle and can drive was something worth trying. It turned out to be a huge success.
Nearly 29,000 returnables were brought to Two-Can Dan’s Bottle & Can Redemption Center during the fundraiser. On the day before Thanksgiving, Gruschow, Gibson and their Scouts gave HSYC a check for $1,447.70.
“Every time I took cans and bottles to Two-Can Dan’s, (co-owner Dan Gurba) would tell me he’d never seen this sort of participation from a group before,” Gruschow said.
In addition to the money, the Scouts created homemade dog treats they presented to the HSYC Nov. 25. HSYC Manager Nathaniel Smart said he and his colleagues were appreciative of both gestures, saying the treats would be used at the organization’s dog “bake sale” and the money will be used “toward everything” at the shelter.
Gruschow said the Girl Scouts remain hopeful they will be able to work at HSYC‘s Petco table when that endeavor resumes.