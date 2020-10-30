GENEVA — Years of fundraising and planning for a new playground at the Jim Dooley Center for Early Learning have come to fruition.
A group of nearly 90 people — parents, Finger Lakes Health employees, Hobart College lacrosse team members, Geneva Rotary Club Interact students, and New Vision Medical Careers Program instructor and students — teamed up Oct. 24 for a community build on the property behind the Geneva General Hospital/Finger Lakes Medical Associates complex.
The volunteers worked in shifts to create a developmentally appropriate and engaging play space for the more than 130 children enrolled at the center. One of the on-site coordinators from Parkitects, the design company for the playground, described the community build as organized and effective, fueled by respectful, helpful and kind volunteers who shared camaraderie and much laughter.
The center is celebrating its 30th anniversary. The new playground, which replaces outdated, original equipment, offers a well-designed, outdoor space and structures that will inspire preschool through elementary aged children to use their muscles and imagination in order to build a strong foundation of fitness, enthusiasm for sports and recreation and self-confidence.
“Abundant open-ended play is so important for young children, and this new playground will inspire children for years to come,” said Kathy Ryrko, Jim Dooley Center for Early Learning director. “I am exceedingly proud of the support shown by Finger Lakes Health employees, our Jim Dooley Center staff, families and the community that made this project a reality.”
The project cost nearly $90,000. Its completion was made possible through hundreds of gifts from individual donors, FLH employees and business partners. Other funding sources included grants from The Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Legacy Fund for Youth Sports and the Geneva Rotary Club; a second-place prize from the Finger Lakes Gaming & Racetrack Charity Cup; lead gifts from Finger Lakes Radiology and the Brenda and Dave Rickey Foundation; the sale of “Cubby Candy” bars; and several years of Cubby Chase 5K/10K and other event proceeds.
In addition, Laura Van Niel, New Vision Medical instructor and Finger Lakes Health Foundation Board chair, and her husband, John, offered a matching gift challenge in honor of the 25th anniversary of the New Vision Medical Careers Program. That resulted in a successful #GivingTuesdayNow campaign in May that benefited the playground.
“Our match challenge was to honor the preceptors at FLH who have mentored hundreds of New Vision Medical students,” Laura said. “Additionally, John and I are grateful for the exceptional care and early education our daughter Danika received for five years at the Center.”
Nardozzi Paving and Construction, Finger Lakes Equipment Rental, and Knapp & Schlappi Lumber Co. provided in-kind support of equipment, manpower and materials for site preparation.
“It has been a hugely satisfying effort to bring this playground to the children at the Jim Dooley Center,” noted Helen Kelley, director of development for the Finger Lakes Health Foundation. “There is nothing more special and heartwarming than the joy of a child at play. … especially now, while we are still in the shadow of the Coronavirus pandemic. I am so grateful to all of the supporters and volunteers who made this dream a reality for our kids.”