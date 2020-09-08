PHELPS — Dr. Emanuel “Manny” Li has witnessed much history in his long life, and now he’s turning 100 during an historic pandemic.
The longtime Seneca County physician who has lived in this Ontario County village for 13 years celebrated his 100th birthday Saturday with a small family gathering.
And on the occasion of this milestone, several longtime colleagues and friends recalled the medical career of Li — a Hong Kong native who came to the United States in 1948, married a Phelps native with whom he had eight children, and treated thousands of patients in the Finger Lakes after arriving here to practice permanently in 1968.
They said Li’s devotion to medicine and his patients was unparalleled and shared stories reflecting that commitment and unflappability in difficult situations.
Cheryl Terryberry of Seneca Falls first met Li in the early 1970s when she was a freshly graduated nurse working at Taylor Brown Hospital in Waterloo. She said Li, who was trained in general and thoracic surgery and family practice, was confident and competent.
One incident that has lodged itself in her memory was the time a young girl was admitted to the hospital with a severe asthma attack and had to be intubated. She said Li somehow slipped and fell while in the operating room but managed to finish the procedure using the one hand and arm that were not contaminated during the fall.
“He worked through it,” she recalled. “He always knew what to do.”
Dr. Peter D’Silva, a retired Geneva surgeon, met Li on the day he opened his Seneca Falls practice in 1980 and considers him a mentor. Their offices were across the hall from each other at Taylor Brown and D’Silva has fond memories of their professional friendship.
Li was a pioneer who brought new treatments to the Finger Lakes, D’Silva wrote in an email — performing major chest, lung and pancreatic surgeries at Taylor-Brown, a first for the area.
And he embodied a bygone era of medicine when doctors cared for each of their patients full-time, no matter the day or hour, D’Silva said.
He recalled how Li would often skip lunch and stay at work until 10 p.m. to personally see all of his patients, “... yet be bright and cheerful at 6 a.m. the next morning.”
And once Li — who himself was suffering a major illness that required surgery — called D’Silva from the ambulance while en route to a Rochester hospital to give D’Silva instructions for one of his patients.
“Now that is dedication,” he wrote.
Li’s long life has made him a witness to an ever-changing world. He was born Sept. 4, 1920 in Hong Kong, the second oldest of nine children (his older sister is still alive at age 102 and lives in Hong Kong).
According to an oral history recently compiled by one of his children, Li attended a Jesuit high school then attended Aurora University (also run by the Jesuits) in Shanghai. He began in the civil engineering program but switch to medicine, studying there for six years.
Although Shanghai was one of the places the Japanese bombed after Pearl Harbor, Li said Shanghai businesses helped the university remain open and he graduated in 1945 just before the war ended. He then worked at a hospital in the Chinese province of Wuhu at the invitation of Dr. Hyla Watters, a trailblazing woman who graduated from Cornell Medical School in 1921 and set sail for China in 1924 to work at Wuhu hospital.
Li remained on staff there until 1948, when he learned the U.S. was seeking physicians and he applied. He worked in Brooklyn, Newburgh and in 1950 started at Grace Hospital in Detroit. There, a senior surgeon gave him funds to attend graduate school at the University of Pennsylvania.
First foray to the Finger Lakes
In 1952, Li arrived in the Finger Lakes for the first time for a general surgery residency at Clifton Springs Hospital. It was there he met his eventual wife, Patricia Welch, a nurse on the surgery floor. They married in 1956 at St. Francis Church after Li spent professional stints at Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital in New York City and Homer Folks Hospital in Oneonta.
In 1957, the couple moved to Albany where Li had a residency in thoracic surgery and served as an assistant professor at Albany Medical Center. Seven of their eight children were born there (Mary, Peter, Margaret, Catherine, Trisha, Tom and John. The youngest, Elizabeth, was born here).
In 1967-68, the couple looked at medical positions throughout the state in Cuba, Lowville and Waterloo, settling on Waterloo because they were familiar with the Finger Lakes. They bought a house at 100 State St. in Seneca Falls to raise their family and Li opened his office first on Virginia Street in Waterloo before moving to the Taylor Brown Hospital Medical Center.
Daughters Catherine and Elizabeth Li said their father worked long hours, often making house calls and not getting home until 10 or 11 p.m. But Catherine Li said their parents always made a point of going out for the day on Thursdays, her father’s day off, and traveling for a few days in October to celebrate their wedding anniversary.
Elizabeth Li said her father was “always serious and work-minded,” had strong views and high expectations for his children.
“But he has softened over the last 20 years and is much more laid back,” she said.
The Lis moved to Phelps in 2007 to live in Pat Li’s childhood home; she died in 2016. Li continued practicing in a small office at the Phelps Community Center, retiring in 2013 at age 93.
Today, four of his eight children live locally and rotate staying with him at night. One of his caregivers during the day (though she prefers to be called a friend) first got to know Li as a nurse while working at Taylor Brown in the late 1970s and early 1980s.
Cindy Howell of Clyde considers spending time with Li now an honor.
“I’m just giving back everything he gave to me,” she said.
Howell recalled how gracious Li was in sharing his knowledge with all medical staff, especially when it came to surgical stitching techniques. She called him a man of integrity and compassion who “made sure his patients had what they needed, regardless.”
As a single mother, he often would not charge her for medical visits, she said. And she credits him for diagnosing her son’s serious medical condition. Howell went to Li for a second opinion after her pediatrician dismissed Howell’s concerns about the 2-year-old son’s lips turning blue. Li detected a heart murmur and sent her son to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, where he was diagnosed with pulmonary stenosis.
On Saturday, the family and Li’s caregivers celebrated with cake and conversation. Elizabeth Li, the youngest, said her father is still mentally sharp and enjoys keeping up on current events and medical topics. COVID has curtailed his activities, but the devout Catholic and regular churchgoer watches Mass online, she said.
The time has come for others to care for him as he cared for his patients. And his example is their beacon.
“He was always present with every single patient I ever watched him care for,” Howell said. “He was 100 percent focused on that patient.”