CANANDAIGUA — If you ask a prosecutor what the hardest part of their job is, they may say talking to child sexual abuse victims and guiding them through legal proceedings.
In Ontario County, a four-legged friend is making that task easier.
Juno, a trained courthouse facility dog, is helping child and adult victims through the often traumatic experience in the criminal justice system. She was purchased through a grant by the county’s victim assistance program, part of the district attorney’s office.
“When a victim engages with a facility dog, the level of anxiety is almost immediately and noticeably reduced,” DA Jim Ritts said. “The ability to work with the trainers and victims will result in a much less intimidating experience for survivors.”
The training for Juno’s three primary handlers, done in Connecticut, also was through the grant. The handlers are Haley Vanderhoof, a victim assistance officer with the county; Greg Shaffer, an investigator for the DA’s office who handled numerous child sexual abuse cases when he was a sheriff’s office investigator; and Kathy Colgan, a forensic interviewer with the Child Advocacy Center of the Finger Lakes.
Juno, a 2-year-old Golden Labrador Retriever, provides companionship to children during interviews, therapy sessions, and legal proceedings. Ritts said facility dogs are known for their calm disposition and following their handler’s clues in many situations.
“In a courthouse setting, the dogs provide quiet companionship to vulnerable people without causing any disruption during a legal proceeding,” he said. “The addition of a facility dog to our program will greatly benefit victims of crime in Ontario County. It is our goal to partner with victims to help them on their journey toward justice, healing and safety.”
Juno will primarily be at three locations in Canandaigua: the county courthouse, Child Advocacy Center, and the sheriff’s office. She will help sexual and physical abuse victims; children who are victims of neglect, or witness domestic violence or other crime; or people going through the family court system.
If a judge agrees, Juno also can be there for child victims testifying in court. Ritts said Juno can create a calmer environment and a sense of normalcy during a stressful and often unpredictable time.
“We believe that the presence and unconditional love the dogs provide can help mitigate the unintended revictimization that the court system often has on victims,” he said.
Juno lives with Vanderhoof, her primary handler. Vanderhoof also has discretion over Juno’s use and availability in different circumstances, taking in account the needs of the victim and Juno’s welfare.
“We have had the vision for a facility dog for quite a while. The hard work of our advocates and handlers over the last six months has brought this vision to a warm reality,” Ritts said. “I am proud that we were able to bring Juno to Ontario County, and the team that has collaborated so that Juno can work in the courthouse, in the field, and at the Child Advocacy Center.”