WATERLOO — It’s been a long wait since Christmas for Peyton Hilimire to ride his new bike.
But thanks to this week’s spring-like weather and the generosity of area Kiwanis clubs, 12-year-old Peyton was able to give his new adaptive bicycle some test runs around his neighborhood.
Peyton, the son of Justin and Becky Huether Hilimire, has spina bifida myelomeningocele and has used a wheelchair since age 4. Justin Hilimire said Peyton expressed a desire for a bicycle with hand pedals because he was tired of being pushed by his father on his old bike, which he also was outgrowing.
But adaptive bicycles aren’t cheap. Enter the Kiwanis clubs of Geneva and Honeoye Falls/Mendon and the Geneva Bicycle Center. Justin Hilimire runs chicken barbecues for his family’s Ace Automatics catering business and was talking with Dave Jacobus of Kiwanis at a fall fundraising barbecue when the two started discussing about their families.
“He was sharing with me that [Peyton] could no longer ride his bicycle and he was trying to get it reworked if he could,” recalled Jacobus, a distinguished past lieutenant governor of Kiwanis who is active with the Geneva and Honeoye Falls clubs. “I said, ‘Why don’t you not worry about that bicycle and let me talk to my colleagues ... because we’re in the business of helping children like your son.’”
Jacobus, who lives in Victor, shared the bicycle project at a regional Kiwanis meeting and soon five other clubs were willing to pitch in to fund Peyton’s new bicycle, which he said cost “a couple of thousand dollars.”
Jacobus reached out to Geneva Bicycle Center owner Jim Hogan, who was more than willing to help find a manufacturer that could provide the kind of bicycle Peyton needed. He even paid for the bicycle upfront and agreed to be reimbursed when Kiwanis had raised the necessary funds, Jacobus said. For his generosity and cooperation, Kiwanis is recognizing Hogan with its Everyday Good Hero award.
When Peyton took possession of the bike in December, he rode it a bit around the Exchange Street store.
“We could see he was really, really excited,” Jacobus said.
But it wasn’t until this recent spell of warm temperatures and clear streets that Peyton could hop back on it. And when Justin Hilimire posted a video of his son out for a spin, Hogan saw it and was impressed.
“I thought, ‘Oh it fits, and look at him go,’” he said. “I could see he was really enjoying it and the amount of mobility it’s going to add is awesome.”
There was also an unknown personal connection to Peyton that Hogan did not realize until well into the effort. Peyton’s uncle Jason Hilimire is a good friend of Hogan’s and a professional mountain bike racer that the Geneva Bicycle Center sponsored at one point.
Hogan has worked on putting together adaptive bicycles before but said ones that use hand pedals have to be custom manufactured. Such projects, he added, are always special because the bicycles are tailored to riders who might not otherwise be able to enjoy the sport.
Justin Hilimire’s video of his son is proof that enjoyment is happening (in it, Peyton beams as his father and 9-year-old sister Reagan cheer him on).
On Tuesday evening Peyton, whose favorite color is red, wore a red biking shirt and sat on his red bike as his father helped position his feet into the pedals before strapping on his red helmet. Peyton took a short ride down the street in front of his house, with his father launching him with the push bar in the rear.
“You’re cruisin’ now buddy,” Justin Hilimire said as Peyton — slowly at first but then faster — pedaled his hands in forward motion to head down the street. Eventually, Peyton will test out his new bike at the Lafayette School parking lot or perhaps Seneca Lake State Park.
He’ll also be riding it in the neighborhood where his mom, Becky Huether Hilimire, lives — which she noted is flat, quiet and perfect for riding. Peyton loves to wheelchair race his younger sister on her scooter; his mom is visualizing the day when he’ll do it on his new bike, which she thinks is challenging him in a good way.
“I can tell he’s really, really trying hard and it’s real exciting to see his physical strength,” she said. “He amazes us every day with the accomplishments he makes.”
After spring break, Justin Hilimire also plans to send the bike to school with Peyton (he attends the Midlakes Vocational Center) so his therapists can work on biking with him there and ensure the cycle is properly fitted.
“It’s pretty lightweight and the adjustability of it is awesome,” said Justin Hilimire, adding the bicycle can grow with his son.
As Peyton turned around to head back home, he asked his father for a little push since the return trip came with a bit of an incline.
Jacobus is happy that Kiwanis, with Hogan’s help, could get Peyton rolling again.
“It’s a testimony to Kiwanis and the great people in Geneva to be able to step up and put a project like this together,” he said. “It’s commendable.”