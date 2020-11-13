GENEVA — Henry “Hank” Roenke has devoted hundreds of volunteer hours to maintain and beautify Glenwood Cemetery, supplementing the efforts of the city Department of Public Works Department.
City officials recognized Roenke’s work Nov. 5. Appropriately, the ceremony took place at the Lochland Road cemetery.
Mayor Steve Valentino, with support from DPW Director Joe Venuti and other current and former DPW staffers, presented the Maplewood Drive resident with a “Hank Roenke Day” proclamation. Valentino and Venuti agreed the cemetery has long been maintained by city workers and “countless” volunteers to make it “something for the city to be proud of.’’
“Hank Roenke is one of those volunteers who has given his time to assist with maintenance of the Pulteney Section of Glenwood,” the proclamation stated. “For the past four years, Mr. Roenke has been locating, raising and setting old marble markers and cataloguing monuments in the Pulteney Section, logging a staggering 615 trips and 2,140 hours of volunteer service. He has completed a tremendous amount of research on the people buried there and routinely logs dates for the historical society’s archives. If that wasn’t enough, he even mows the grass in that section on a regular basis.”
“It’s nice to be recognized, but that’s not why I do it,” Roenke said. “Many others deserve recognition too.
“I’ll be mowing (Nov. 12 or 13), and I’ll keep setting stones,” he added. “I have to remove the Veterans Day flags. There’s a lot to do.”
A Navy veteran, as his father was, Roenke was interested in the old Pulteney cemetery because several veterans of note were buried there and re-interred at Glenwood. He said his father made him aware of that history, with many of those burials from the Civil War.
In 1920, the city moved the cemetery on Pulteney Street across from DeSales High School to make way for what, at the time, became Geneva High School (it’s now the site of Finger Lakes Community College’s Geneva Campus Center). Remains were re-interred in a special section at Glenwood Cemetery. Since then, those gravestones have become worn and sunk into the ground, a problem Roenke has worked to correct.
“The DPW appreciates the help of Hank Roenke and all of the community volunteers and efforts that residents often selflessly give of their time and sweat equity to make Geneva a better place,” Venuti said.
A Geneva native, Roenke graduated from Geneva High in 1965. He earned degrees from Community College of the Finger Lakes in 1973 and Empire State College in 1978 before embarking on a career with the Environmental Conservation Department at CCFL (now FLCC). He retired in 2002.