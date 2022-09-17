PENN YAN — Maihue Miranda Wiltberger was intrigued when she heard about a new reading program that paired Penn Yan Academy students with kids from the elementary school.
“I think some of the elementary kids should have good examples at the high school to look up to,” said Maihue, a PYA sophomore who plays soccer, basketball and lacrosse. “I really wanted to get the younger kids interested in reading.”
Maihue was one of several PYA student-athletes who were mentors in the school district’s “Varsity Reads” program over the summer. It was designed to increase reading engagement and motivation for Penn Yan Elementary students who may not typically attend the more extensive PYE summer learning program, and added a physical activity component.
“Another teacher suggested pairing PYE students with PYA students with similar interests, such as sports,” said Rachel Nelson, a PYE teacher who chairs the school’s reading program. “I said, ‘I can grow that idea.’”
For five weeks, the students — younger and older — met at least twice at week at the elementary school to read together or discuss books they were reading at home. Besides Maihue, other PYA students were Dani Miller, Ethan Morgan, Jayden Reid, Corinne Barden, Irelynd Densmore, and Lillie Marsh.
“Number one, I love reading. Number two, I think reading is a great way for kids to escape their mind,” said Dani, a sophomore who plays volleyball, basketball and softball. “I really loved the ‘buddy reading’ with the younger students. If a student got stuck on a word, I would give them a hint and get them through it. I really enjoyed the experience and would do it again.”
Nelson, who coordinates the district’s Extended School Day reading clinic, said PYA students were paid with grant money. The reading sessions generally lasted from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., followed by physical activity including soccer, kickball, gaga ball — a variation of dodgeball — or playground time.
“Elementary students got to pick one book of fiction and one non-fiction book to read with the PYA student, and the non-fiction book could be on sports,” Nelson said, adding that other PYE teachers were part of the program. “We had one student pick a lacrosse book and another chose one on the summer Olympics.”
Nelson did a presentation on the program at a recent school board meeting. It drew praise from the board, district Superintendent Howard Dennis and Greg Baker, the district’s assistant superintendent for instruction and staff development.
“We are so incredibly proud of the vision, bringing it all to life, and successes of the program,” Baker said.
Nelson said the feedback by students and teachers was overwhelmingly positive.
“The high school students picked really fun activities and participated, so I had a really good summer here,” one PYE student wrote.
“Students enjoyed interacting with the high school students. They viewed them as role models,” one teacher said. “Having the extra bonus of the physical activity with the older students made them feel like they were having fun and not just ‘working.’ Student attendance and engagement and participation were both high during the program.”
Nelson said 15 PYE students took part in the program, and each student read at least four books; one student read more than 10. “Varsity Reads” is likely to return next summer.
“It was fun and I would do it again,” Maihue said.