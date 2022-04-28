CLIFTON SPRINGS — Ruben Marin will be the first to admit his new, faith-based nonprofit geared toward military veterans is off to a slow start.
“It’s kind of disappointing. I was hoping it would take off, but it hasn’t,” Marin said during a recent interview at the Church of God/House of Refuge off Stephens Street Extension. “I have put a lot of effort and work into this, but I know it’s not going to happen overnight. I am not quitting. This is my baby.”
Marin was talking about the Christian Veterans Corps; he has been working on the logistics and paperwork for nearly a year. He started with a free clothing closet for Finger Lakes region veterans and their families, which has been open about a month.
Twice a week, after church services on Wednesdays and Sundays, Marin — a parishioner at the House of Refuge — walks behind the church and opens up a clothing shed. Inside is a portable heater, which has come in handy during the chilly spring so far.
“Instead of giving a tithe to the church, I am giving the money to my agency every month,” he said. “I have been able to buy materials to put up racks, buy some clothes — whatever it takes to get this off the ground. Some clothes have been donated by parishioners, and my wife had so many clothes she donated some. Most of her clothes make up the women’s side.”
Pastores Alfredo and Teresa Resendiz lead church services. Alfredo, who came to the U.S. from Mexico in 1995, helped open the House of Refuge in Marion shortly after he emigrated. He opened the Clifton Springs church several years ago.
“We are trying to help him as much as we can. He has a mission and we are helping him get there,” Resendiz said of Marin. “We have plenty of space to put up more sheds or a building. We see this not only helping our church community, but the community as a whole.”
Marin, who grew up in Allentown, Pa., has lived in numerous places, including Puerto Rico and Rhode Island. He was homeless in the latter area for some time.
“Growing up, we were poor. I’ve lived in some of the worst places, some of them rat-infested,” he said. “I was actually glad I was in the homeless shelter in Rhode Island, although it wasn’t nice. It kind of shaped who I am.”
Marin noted his father’s family is from Geneva. He moved there in 2000 and graduated from Geneva High School the following year.
Marin enlisted in the Army after that and was a military policeman for five years. After leaving the military, he returned to Geneva, then worked at an immigration detention facility in Virginia for a year before coming back to upstate New York, where he earned a college degree in crisis counseling.
He was employed at the Canandaigua VA Medical Center, where he worked the night shift in a domiciliary care program dedicated to veterans who are homeless, suffering from substance abuse, and/or dealing with mental health issues.
“I loved the job, but it was affecting my mental health as well,” he recalled. “I remember going to sit in my car and worshiping. It was the only place that was quiet. I would get these thoughts about wanting to do something with myself.
“I’ve always wanted to start a homeless shelter ... but for now, my agency is helping veterans with clothing, peer support and groups.”
Marin also worked as a service coordinator for Happiness House, but wanted to take a break from human services to start his agency. He works part-time at Lowe’s in Canandaigua and lives in the Ontario County hamlet of Flint.
Before he opened his clothing closet, Marin said he talked with and emailed local residents, business owners and veterans organizations about his plans. He admitted those contacts have not resulted in much traction.
More than monetary or clothing donations from the general public, Marin is hoping to connect with community members who want to help or veterans who want to meet. They can contact him at cvcincdirector@gmail.com or (315) 231-9970.
“I look at what the VA and other places are trying to do, and I think it’s great ... but it’s like a hamster on a wheel. You get temporary treatment and housing, and then what? You have to leave,” he said. “Veterans want to break that cycle, and I want to be the person that helps them break that cycle. I want to see them get their own apartment or buy their own home. I want to see them get into a vocation or job they like. I want to see them make an honest living.
“It’s a hard thing to see when veterans are constantly going to the hospital, then relapsing,” Marin continued. “Christ was the one who really helped me. I went through therapy and went through counseling. I still do. What I have found at the end of the day is that this path through Christ was the only way I can get myself on the straight and narrow, and stop doing things I was doing in the past. Now I have my own home, my own cars, I have my family, and I am trying to do something good.”