GENEVA — One of Derrick Spatorico’s favorite childhood movies was “Patton,” the 1970 Oscar-winning World War II epic starring George C. Scott.
So when Spatorico, a Rochester-based attorney, heard a World War II veteran from Geneva who served under Patton had his car stolen, it lit a fire.
“This guy is a war hero. He actually served under Patton. Talk about an American!” Spatorico said. “I can kind of visualize this. This war veteran goes to the diner to eat eggs with his buddies. A little while later he’s picking up his lotto tickets, just like I do, and some jerk steals his 2003 Chevrolet. Really? As a society, is that the best we can do?”
Well, thanks in large part to Spatorico, Tradition Chevrolet in Geneva, and employees at the Water Street Café, Samuel “Sammy” Ferugia III has a new ride.
“It’s a beautiful car,” Ferugia said Thursday. “It’s gonna do just fine for me.”
Ferugia, who never misses a day at the Exchange Street eatery, had his Chevy Cavalier stolen last Sunday afternoon while buying scratch-off tickets at Baroody’s Cigar Store — another of his regular stops. That prompted Teresa Cerino, a hostess at the Water Street Café, to start a GoFundMe effort to get Ferugia another vehicle; several thousand dollars were raised quickly.
Then, she fielded a call from Spatorico, who saw a story about Ferugia on a Rochester TV station.
“He called the diner, and I put him in touch with a sales rep at Tradition,” Cerino said. “I put the ball in their court and they worked it all out.
“It’s wonderful that the community came together to help Sammy, and even without Mr. Spatorico, I think we would have reached our goal (of $15,000). But, thanks to Derrick for stepping up and taking charge.”
“I knew he had a 2003 Chevy and didn’t think he was looking for a Lamborghini,” Spatorico said with a laugh. “I said, ‘I will buy him a new car.’ Teresa had to catch her breath for a second and put me in touch with Tradition to find something good at cost.”
While Spatorico declined to say how much he paid for the vehicle, he said it was around $15,000 and credited Tradition Chevrolet for selling the car — a 2013 Chevy Cruze with less than 20,000 miles — at cost.
“The owner called me. It’s not only low mileage, but a good, solid car,” he said. “Tradition also is throwing in a three-year warranty with (free) oil changes. I want him to have a good car.”
Cerino said Ferugia test-drove the car Wednesday in the Tradition parking lot.
“He loves it. The color is gold, just like his old car,” she said. “It’s quick and easy for Sammy to get in and out, which is important.”
Makis Hodge, who owns Tradition Chevrolet and two dealerships in Newark with his brother, Dario, said he was happy to work with Spatorico.
“My brother and I have always had strong ties to the community. This community is what helped us be successful,” Hodge said. “Any chance we get to do something good for the community, we do it.”
Cerino added that due to Spatorico’s generosity, the GoFundMe effort has been halted after donations of about $7,000. That money will be used to replace other items in the stolen car, insurance payments that are expected to be higher, gas money, and toward other expenses and maintenance.
“We are trying to talk Sammy into getting an automatic car starter for those cold days,” she said. “I told him he should get one.”
Cerino said Ferugia’s wallet also was in the stolen vehicle, including his driver’s license, and people are helping him get a new license with the Department of Motor Vehicles.
“Hopefully, Sammy will be back to driving in a few days,” she said.
Cerino said employees and customers at the Water Street Café hope to see Ferugia for years to come, including his 96th birthday on Feb. 10.
“This vehicle is sort of like a birthday present for him,” she said. “This couldn’t happen to a more deserving guy than Sammy. We love him here.”
Spatorico, the managing partner in a law firm with offices in Rochester and Canandaigua, said he didn’t think twice about helping Ferugia.
“Look, I’m not going to pretend to be some humble country lawyer. I’m tough and I make a very good living. I work exceedingly hard for my practice and my clients,” he said. “I’m in a position, as an American, to help an American. Nothing gives me more honor.
“I could buy myself another car, but it gives me no satisfaction. This is one of the best things I’ve done as a human being in quite a long time, and it gives me satisfaction that I hope I will remember for the rest of my life. I want to have a beer with this guy and hear some Patton stories.”