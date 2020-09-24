ROMULUS — Seneca County officials are praising a 911 dispatcher for helping in the delivery of a premature baby Saturday.
County 911 Operations Manager Brandi Godley said Dispatcher Allison Archer fielded a call about a woman being in preterm labor. Archer gave emergency medical dispatch instructions to the caller, who delivered the child. Archer also relayed infant CPR instructions that helped save the infant boy’s life.
“The efforts of Dispatcher Archer are a perfect example of the excellent service provided every day by all the team members in the Seneca County 911 Center,” Godley said.
Godley said the baby was born about six weeks early; he and the mother were taken by ambulance to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. She declined to say where they live, citing privacy issues, but said the baby and mother were doing well as of Wednesday.
Godley and Melissa Taylor, the county’s director of emergency management and 911 Center director, said dispatcher-assisted births are rare in the county. However, all dispatchers are trained to National/International Academics of Emergency Dispatch standards and certified as emergency medical dispatchers, and prepared to respond when needed.
“I am proud of Allison and the entire dispatch team,” Taylor said. “We wish the family and newborn baby all the best.”