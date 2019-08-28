SENECA FALLS — What local organization serves more than 1,350 families a year with its mobile food pantry program?
If you guessed the Seneca County House of Concern, you’d be right.
The House of Concern is celebrating its 50th year of providing valuable support services to county residents facing issues of hunger and poverty. The organization operates a food pantry, thrift store and used household items store for the needy.
The agency, at 33-35 State St., will host a 50th anniversary community celebration from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Seneca Falls Elks Lodge on West River Road.
Everyone is invited, including families, friends, funders, supporters, clients, youth, seniors and the faith community. A $5 donation will be accepted. Admission is free for holders of golden tickets.
Free food including hamburgers and hot dogs, ice cream and cake will be available along with photo booths, face painting, games, prizes, activities, a fire truck, K9 unit, a police patrol car and vendors.
“It’s amazing to think that 2019 marks our 50th year of providing services and assistance to residents of Seneca County,” said Executive Director Olan Mack.
“In honor of our 50 years of service to those most vulnerable in the county, the House of Concern is hosting a celebration and are inviting all to join us,” Mack added.
The House of Concern, in 2018, processed more than 400,000 pounds of food. It also served an average of 350 families a month, provided an average of more than 12,000 meals each month along with an average of 13 job referrals, 15 SNAP referrals and three health insurance referrals each month.
To learn more, go to the website houseofconcern.org.