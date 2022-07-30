Backpacks for homeless

Seneca Falls Police Chief Stu Peenstra stands with Town Board member Kaitlyn Laskoski, Seneca County Human Services Commissioner Tracy VanVleck, and principal social welfare examiner Samantha Lotz with backpacks police officers can give to homeless persons in need.

SENECA FALLS — Whenever members of the Seneca Falls Police Department encounter a homeless person in need of help, they are now able to offer them a backpack.

