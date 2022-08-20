SENECA FALLS — For his sixth birthday in 2015, Mason Ntuala — with the help of family — organized a one-mile color fun run in honor of his beloved grandmother Joann “Koko” Mason who died of pancreatic cancer.
With his 13th birthday just around the corner, Ntuala is holding another fundraiser for the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network — this time in honor of family friend Hedra Harrison, who died Jan. 1 at age 67, also of pancreatic cancer. Harrison was director of music at the First Presbyterian Church, where Ntuala’s mother Leah is pastor.
The Aug. 26 event is a concert that will feature about 10 performers who knew and played with Harrison, whom Leah Ntuala described as “an incredible musician. She sang, played the piano, the organ, the trumpet, the drums, the guitar, the harmonica, the banjo ... honestly it might be easier to name the instruments she didn’t play.”
Among the performers will be Mason, who took piano and trumpet lessons for several years from Harrison. He plans to play “Joyful Joyful We Adore Thee” on trumpet and a rendition of the classic “When the Saints Go Marching In” on piano.
When asked to describe his late teacher, Mason said the first words that come to mind are “funny, kind, smart and musical.”
Leah Ntuala first suggested the idea of organizing a fundraising concert last fall when Harrison was in treatment. It was a suggestion that felt right to Mason, who raised nearly $3,000 in his grandmother’s memory.
The two women were friends and it’s clear Mason has been affected by their deaths from the same disease. He is well versed in statistics about pancreatic cancer, pointing out that only 11 percent of patients survive five years after their diagnosis and pancreatic cancer ranks third among cancer deaths in the U.S. — and is projected to rise to the second spot by the year 2030.
Although Mason has some trepidation about performing in public, taking action by organizing the concert has helped him come to terms with another loved one dying from the disease.
“I feel like I’m not just sitting there and watching,” he said.
As invitations have been shared and word spreads about the Aug. 26 concert, donations have been pouring in; more than $1,000 has already been gifted to the Pancreatic Action Cancer Network in Harrison’s memory, Leah Ntuala said
She noted Harrison was a source of comfort and stability for Mason after his grandmother’s death, taking him out for breakfast and gifting him a Transformers book bag for school.
“All the firsts of that year (i.e. birthday and holidays) she made sure there was something special for Mason,” Ntuala said, including his first baseball game to see the Cleveland Indians play on the anniversary of his grandmother’s passing.
Ntuala feels Harrison’s presence (and love of music) at work in this endeavor.
“Hedra is doing it again,” she said. “This is the first time our choir is singing again since COVID.”