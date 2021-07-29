SENECA FALLS — With a host of testimonials and adorable adoptable dogs, it’s hard to take just a quick look at Fetch A Friend’s website.
Founded by Jamie Hughes, the local rescue organization has adopted out approximately 600 dogs since its inception in 2015, and its services have only expanded. This fall, Fetch A Friend will hold the sixth Purses for Paws fundraiser in hopes to continue their work.
Purses for Paws is the brainchild of Fetch a Friend’s friend Tenneille Brewer, who sought to foster community support for the rescue.
“They work really closely with Auburn SPCA, taking in strays. They also take in complicated medical cases that no other rescues want, as well as some behaviorally challenged dogs,” Brewer said. The more she learned about Fetch a Friend, the more she wanted to contribute. “I grew an attachment to the rescue and said, ‘How can I help them financially?’”
Purses for Paws was the result.
Here’s how the fundraiser works. Fetch a Friend accepts donations of new and gently-used handbags and pairs them with items or certificates donated by community businesses and wineries. In a basket raffle format, participants have the option to purchase tickets and place those in front of the purse they like. At the end of the night, the organizers will pull the winning ticket numbers.
Brewer emphasized the level of impact Purses for Paws has on the dogs taken care of by Fetch a Friend.
“That money is going 100% to the animals who are coming in,” she shared. “Whether they need vet care or food or supplies, whatever they need, that’s basically the community funding the care of these dogs and their basic needs.”
Each of these fundraising events has been a successful effort for the rescue, including last year’s Purse of Paws, which was held in an in-person and online hybrid format.
“During the pandemic, I think a lot of people ended up adopting dogs because they were home and had a lot of time, so the rescue definitely needed that money to take care of these,” Brewer said. “Last year, they had some seriously complicated medical cases that absolutely drained their bank account.”
But the community came through.
“I was absolutely shocked and honestly cried when we got the grand total. It was $16,000 for one day. It was crazy ... a huge outpouring of support and generosity from the community that was jaw-dropping.”
This year, Purses for Paws will aim bigger, seeking to meet a goal of $20,000 that Brewer says will provide the majority of the rescue’s annual budget in just one day. The event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 25 and remain in a hybrid format, both online and at Fetch a Friend, 92 Garden St., Seneca Falls. The on-site fundraiser will take place from noon to 4:30 p.m., with the live drawing scheduled for streaming on Facebook live at 5 p.m. Pictures of all purses with included items listed will be posted on their Facebook event page, www.facebook.com/events/790555098325008. Purses for Paws is free to attend, with the option to purchase tickets for the purse raffle. A chicken barbecue will also be held for the duration of the event and an ice cream truck will make an appearance.
“But the biggest thing for the community to know is this is darn near 100% profit,” Brewer insisted. “We pay so little for this event because of the donations from the community. To raise that amount of money in one day is just phenomenal.”
Fetch a Friend is now accepting donations of new or gently-used purses for the fundraiser. Should you wish to donate yours, you can drop them off at the rescue. Business sponsorships and monetary donations are also being sought. For more information, reach out to Fetch a Friend directly by emailing fetchafriendrescue@gmail.com.