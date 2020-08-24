PENN YAN — While training for his freshman season on the Penn Yan Academy cross country team, James "JD" Tette was running by his old school and noticed it looked a little rundown.
"Since the school was forced into remote learning in March, it hasn't had a lot of attention," JD's mother, Carrie, said of St. Michael School.
So, 14-year-old JD did something about it.
On Aug. 16, he organized a work party that resulted in the parochial school on Keuka Street in the village — commonly known as St. Mike's — looking good again and ready for in-person classes come September. That work included painting, trimming bushes, staining picnic tables, removing weeds, pulling vines, spreading mulch, and washing off all playground equipment before the school disinfects it before classes start next month in the COVID-19 era.
"The work was very, very appreciated. The school was looking, say, a little unloved since we closed in March," school Principal Debra Marvin said. "The community loves this school, and the work these kids did was wonderful. They did a fantastic job."
Joining JD were his siblings, Finn and Claire, both of whom attend St. Mike's. Also helping out were St. Mike's graduates Kherington and Brady McLoud (now Penn Yan Middle School students), and Noah Stewart, who will be a freshman at Penn Yan Academy this fall.
Carrie said JD does volunteer work for his participation in National Junior Honor Society, but decided to organize the work detail to let the community known how much St. Mike's students — past and present — care about the school. JD also ushers each weekend at nearby St. Michael's Church.
Carrie pointed out that her son started the work detail with the words "mask up," and the youths wore masks for much of that time.
"Whether we like or not, this is our new reality. We need to show the community that we aren't scared, and we are ready to return back to school with our masks on and ready to live our lives in the safest way possible," JD said. "If these young kids see the older kids wearing masks while continuing on with our lives by doing volunteer work, visiting with friends, and going back to school, they will know they can do the same with ease."
"These are all great kids and it was a pleasure for me to see James gather them together for such a good cause," Carrie added. "James has been told that the school is a 'hidden gem of the Finger Lakes' for years. I'm not sure he ever realized what that meant until he and other kids helped out to make it shine."