CANANDAIGUA — After 42 years of teaching health and physical education at St. Mary’s School on West Gibson Street, Wendy Cowan is down to the last few days of her teaching career.
The 62-year-old Auburn native will retire June 16, vowing to spend more time boating on Canandaigua Lake, golfing, tending to her garden, visiting her adult children — and “anything else I feel like doing.”
The school hosted a reception in her honor Sunday.
Asked why she’s retiring, she hesitated a few seconds, then said, “It’s just time.”
“Both of my children live out of state. I want to be able to visit them more often. I want to do some traveling and do what I like to do before I can’t,” she said while watching the school office for secretary Pam Neagel, who was on a lunch break. “I might come back and substitute. I will miss the school, the kids and staff, especially around the holidays. I love the Christmas season here.”
After graduating from Auburn High School, the former Wendy Abrams attended Finger Lakes Community College in Canandaigua, graduating in 1980. She then transferred to SUNY Cortland, graduating in 1982.
“I heard of an opening at St. Mary’s for a health and phys ed teacher,” she recalled. “I applied, was hired in 1982, and have been here ever since.”
She also taught reading and science during her career at the oldest school in the Catholic Diocese of Rochester.
She’s taught at all grade levels and also helped operate the former Manetti’s and Schooners restaurants in Canandaigua. She loves being involved with extracurricular activities like field trips and field days, clubs such as Ski Club, and special events. She helped monitor bus arrivals and departures, and she fills in for other teachers when available.
“Both of my children went here. I had them in my classes, of course, but it wasn’t a problem,” she said with a smile. “I’ve taught the kids of kids I taught. It s like a family here, and I like that atmosphere, that feeling. I love it and will miss it.”
Cowan said she gets a kick out of seeing her early students become parents themselves. And, she loves to see them back at the school. She said hugs, laughs and stories abound during those encounters.
“Things have changed over the years, some good and some not so good,” she said. “Kids seem to have less direct personal contact and more on social media, which is kind of sad.”
Cowan said she likes being able to talk about God with kids, making the school a “nice, calming place” for learning. She said she could have made more money working in a public school — “but money isn’t everything ... I love the feeling around here.”
This summer, she will visit her son in Chicago and prepare for her Charleston, S.C.-based daughter’s visit to her Saddleback Road home.
“Otherwise, I’ll just take it easy and enjoy each day, whatever happens. But I will miss it here,” she said. “The kids make me laugh with their stories and questions. I feel blessed to be able to teach at this school. I’ll always have great memories.”
She will keep working part-time as a hostess at Casa de Pasta Restaurant in Canandaigua.
“I have known Wendy since 1997, when I began teaching at St. Mary’s,” said Jean Mercandetti, who is retired. “She is knowledgeable in her subject areas, has a good rapport with the students and colleagues, and is always kind an thoughtful. I know former students come back to visit the school and make time to see Mrs. Cowan.”
Ann Marie Deutsch was principal of St. Mary’s for 19 years before retiring. She worked with Cowan throughout her tenure.
“She was committed to her students and doing what was best for them,” Deutsch said. “She held them to a standard of excellence and taught them to hold themselves to that standard. She encouraged students to try new activities and use their creativity in helping others who might struggle. Wendy was present for all her students and they realized quickly that she is someone they could always turn to when needed.”
Deutsch said Cowan “has energy, and she shared her energy with all students of every age in Grades K-8. She was a role model to other faculty by her flexibility and cooperative spirit. SMS will sorely miss the 41 years of committed teaching service she provided.”
Current principal Lisa Milano called Cowan’s commitment to Catholic education outstanding.
“She is a team player, always willing to help out whenever needed. And, she is everyone’s favorite teacher,” Milano said. “Students stop in her classroom in the morning just to say hello and physical education is everyone’s favorite subject. Whenever I run into an SMS alumnus, they always ask if Mrs. Cowan is still teaching and ask me to say hello on their behalf. She is truly a treasure to our school.”
One of those alums is Joe Urlacher, now a student at St. John Fisher University in suburban Rochester.
“One of the memories I have of Wendy Cowan has stuck with me my whole life — her always calling me out on my actions,” he said. “Mrs. Cowan helped me become the collegiate athlete I am today, and she doesn’t even know how much she made that happen.”
Urlacher said starting in kindergarten, Cowan would correct him if his “selfishness or crying” was not justified.
“She taught not just me, but everyone that athletics is a team, selfless and hard-working activity,” Urlacher said. “I’ll never forget one time she yelled at me for getting into an argument with my friend, who was also very competitive. He won the kickball match, and I was complaining that she was a bad referee. Instead of letting it go or just sending me away, she confronted me. She said that people miss things and life’s not always fair, but it’s how you react to life. That’s stuck with me my whole life.
“Mrs. Cowan is one of the most caring and knowledgeable people I’ve ever met in my life.”