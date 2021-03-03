CANANDAIGUA — A single mother of four who was in danger of losing her job if she didn’t have a reliable vehicle.
A teenage survivor of child sex trafficking who found a safe home with a relative but needed school supplies and special things to make her bedroom feel like home.
A veteran struggling with mental health and addiction who had money stolen from him.
Those are three of the dozens of Ontario County residents who benefited from the Neighbor to Neighbor Fund, which has doled out more than $60,000 in grants since last summer.
Ellen Polimeni, the former Canandaigua mayor who is on the fund’s steering committee, chokes up when recalling one story.
“One case came from Safe Harbors (of the Finger Lakes). It was hard to read,” she recalled. “There was a young lady going through some problems, and we were able to help her get relocated. It gives me goosebumps just thinking about it.”
The fund is a revival of an effort started in the 1970s by George M. Ewing, then editor and publisher of the Daily Messenger in Canandaigua. It was conceived as a small fund that made one-time emergency grants for people facing financial difficulties so that they could pay for medicine, utilities and other needs. The fund eventually dissolved after the Ewing family sold the newspaper in 2006. It was brought back last year, largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, when stimulus payments started going out.
The inspiration for the fund’s revival, in part, came from an Easter Sunday letter to the editor in the Messenger by longtime Canandaigua resident Joe Nacca, a former professor at Finger Lakes Community College. He wrote that the stimulus checks were an emergency monetary lifeline for those “sinking” financially and out of work due to the pandemic — but not everyone who got a check was sinking.
Nacca suggested those people donate part or all of their check to a fund that would support the community’s neediest neighbors. That struck a chord with Meg LaDouce Reed, a longtime Canandaigua resident on the steering committee.
“Last spring, when you started hearing about stimulus checks, I thought, ‘My God, I don’t need a stimulus check, and there are plenty of people out there who don’t need a stimulus check,’” she said. “However, there are many people who needed more than a stimulus check, so we started thinking on a bigger scale about what we could do to address emergency needs with emergency cash. So many people were losing their jobs, almost overnight.”
Reed contacted Steve Martin, an executive with Canandaigua National Bank who later became part of the committee. The bank started the fund, which is under the umbrella of the Finger Lakes Area Community Endowment at CNB; with community support, it grew quickly.
The committee also includes Laurie O’Shaughnessy, Cindy Vanderlee and Bob Zimmerman and works with non-profit agencies in the county that see people in need on a daily basis.
“The money is getting to people through the very, very good and capable professional agencies,” Reed said. “They are established and working with the people we need to help.”
Polimeni was involved with the first Neighbor to Neighbor fund established by Ewing. She said while the current fund was set up to help Canandaigua-area residents, that aid is now going to others in the county after what she called a “wonderful” donation.
“This past week we had two requests from Geneva and another from Clifton Springs,” she said.
“When I got a phone call from Steve and was asked to join him and Meg on the committee, I didn’t hesitate for a moment,” Polimeni continued. “It was really building on what came before us in terms of Neighbor to Neighbor when George Ewing started the fund. The name is very important, then and today.”
The committee meets every Friday by videoconference, sifting through applications from partner agencies. While the grant limit is generally $1,000, there are many smaller grants, and the funds go to the agencies to pay the vendor.
“We really rely on those agencies. In the process, we have learned a lot about the various agencies around us,” Polimeni said. “At the same time, they have learned a lot about each other. There is a lot of networking going on.”
From July to the end of 2020, the fund provided grants to 58 people or families; it has provided about 30 more so far in 2021. Reed noted that more than half of Ontario County households are having trouble making ends meet.
“We just did seven grants this past week, and we are pretty sure we are not seeing the depth of this need,” Reed said. “We believe the Neighbor to Neighbor Fund will outlive the pandemic. We have no intention of disbanding the fund at any point.”
Polimeni said the fund is in the middle of an annual fundraising campaign. People can donate at neighbortoneighborfund.org, or by mailing a check to Neighbor to Neighbor Fund, P.O. Box 756, Canandaigua, NY 14424.
“There are dozens of heartwarming stories out there that are attached to these dollars,” Martin said.