CLYDE — It is tradition for all swim team members at Clyde-Savannah High School to become lifeguard-certified when they turn 15.
Being around the pool with her colleagues has given Alexis Taney many wonderful memories — as an athlete and a lifeguard. However, one will stand out above the rest.
Taney, 17, who finished her junior year last month, was recognized by the school board in June for saving a 7-year-old boy from drowning in the district’s pool.
Taney, a lifeguard for about two years, had never had an incident to report until May 8, when she helped avert a potential tragedy. Keeping a vigilant eye from her elevated lifeguard stand, Taney had “noticed a student swallowing a lot of water.” Although wearing a life jacket in the deep end, the young boy was having trouble keeping his head above water and was unable to reach the edge of the pool on his own.
Quickly springing to action, Taney ran to his aid.
“I reached out into the water and grabbed him by the arm to pull him into the wall, and then I picked him up out of the pool and took his life jacket off,” explained Taney, whose parents, Joe Taney and Cheri Fisher of Clyde, were at the board meeting at which their daughter was honored. “The nerves set in after it all happened.”
Staying composed and remembering her training, Taney executed the lifesaving procedure to perfection, ensuring a safe rescue.
“The lifeguard’s quick response and awareness of what was occurring changed the course of the event,” remarked Erin Church, community swim coordinator, at the school board meeting when she presented an award to Taney. “Her composure during the event was impeccable. She understood the assignment.”
After kind words and a loud applause, Taney was given a certificate for her “quick action.”
Taney’s heroics surely will give community members confidence that they can swim safely, with minds at ease, knowing there are responsible lifeguards over watching the Clyde-Savannah pool.
“I, and the whole district, are so proud of Alexis for her quick thinking and heroic efforts at the pool,” Church said.
Taney is looking forward to furthering her education in college. Seeking to help others in a school setting, Taney aspires to one day become a licensed clinical social worker.