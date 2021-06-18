SENECA FALLS — One of the earliest lessons that Laura Rundell taught her middle school health class students was how to give non-verbal signals in an emergency — for example, putting their hands around their necks or to their throats if they were choking.
Fortunately, it was a lesson that Allyson Fenton took to heart. The signal, which she conveyed to Rundell June 9 while in her classroom, resulted in the teacher saving the seventh-grader’s life.
When the incident happened, students in Rundell’s class were presenting their recently completed projects, and three students were speaking about gender equality in sports. The teacher heard a loud bang, like someone pounding on the top of a desk.
“At first, I thought that Ally was fired up because of the topic; she’s an athlete,” Rundell said.
However, when she turned around look at Fenton, she saw the 13-year-old with her hands near her throat. Her face was starting to turn red.
“I went to her right away and asked her if she was OK,” Rundell recalled. “She shook her head no, and she put her hands around her neck again and wasn’t talking. I knew there was something wrong and I had to act fast.”
Rundell told another student to get the nurse; the girl sprinted down the hallway to get her. Fenton already had stood up. Rundell, who is slightly shorter than Fenton, darted behind her and started performing abdominal thrusts, commonly known as the Heimlich maneuver. After about six thrusts, the item Fenton was choking on — the cap to a water bottle — was dislodged and expelled.
“I was chewing on the bottle and I thought the cap was on tight,” Fenton said. “It turns out it wasn’t.”
Rundell has taught students about the universal sign for choking, as well as first aid and other safety measures, for the past three years in Seneca Falls. Before that, she was an administrator at Clyde-Savannah Elementary School. She said she returned to teaching because she missed the classroom too much.
She learned the Heimlich years ago as part of her education classes at Ithaca College, but this is the first time she had to use it in a real-life situation. She stayed calm and instinctively did the right thing. Her deliberate actions also helped to keep the other students in her classroom from panicking.
“Her actions were heroic,” said Kevin Rhinehart, the principal at Seneca Falls Middle School. “She’s taught it, but I doubt she ever would have expected to have to use it in a situation like this. She and the nurse did a wonderful job of supporting the student and the entire class through this traumatic situation.”
When school nurse Vicki Gavidia arrived, Rundell said Fenton was still shaky and someone had given her a bucket because she was spitting up a little. Gavidia took her to the nurse’s office and called Fenton’s mother, Kate.
“The first thing she said to me was that Allyson was OK,” Kate Fenton said. “She didn’t want me to panic and worry. And then she told me what happened. It was so hard to gauge how serious it was, but at least she reassured me that Allyson was all right.”
Rundell said after Fenton went to the nurse, the rest of the class wanted to know what would have happened if she had not been in the classroom. So, she went through instructions for the Heimlich again, including how to do it yourself using a chair if there is no one around.
“The entire district is grateful the situation ended the way it did and greatly appreciates Mrs. Rundell’s actions and her overall care and concern for all of the students who were impacted,” Seneca Falls Central School District Superintendent Jeramy Clingerman said. “They also appreciate her everyday lessons and their importance relative to good health and safety.”
“I don’t think I can ever thank her enough,” Allyson Fenton said of Rundell.