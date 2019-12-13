WATERLOO — For going above and beyond the expectations of a classroom teacher, Chelsea Jay has been chosen as the Waterloo Education Association’s 2018-19 Teacher of the Year.
Jay joined the faculty in 2007. She is a sixth-grade science teacher, department chair, middle school building representative for the WEA, a personalized learning advocate and, along with Heather Bonetti, spearheads the school district’s wellness initiatives.
“Mrs. Jay’s door is always open to students and staff. She stays up to date on current educational practices to meet the needs of all students and shares her ideas with others, even presenting on the topic of personalized learning while attending a conference in Georgia,” said Andrea Eldridge of the WEA.
“Chelsea is a dedicated, enthusiastic and caring teacher who finds creative and interesting ways to help students learn science,” said Vince Vitale, middle school principal.
Jay said she was honored to win the award.
“There are so many talented and hard-working teachers in our district, it was quite a surprise,” she said. “I couldn’t have earned this award without the support and help of so many others that I work with.”
Jay said her teaching philosophy is grounded in a belief that students learn best when their environment is student-centered, and they are provided real-life situations in which to learn about the world.
“Personalized learning has been a blessing for me as a teacher and completely changed my classroom. I now view myself as a mentor, offering guidance and feedback while respecting the diverse needs and goals of each student,” she said, adding, “I believe it is important that students are given extra time and assistance to master concepts they find difficult, while allowing students to move quickly through previously mastered material.”
She said this allows for very busy but productive and positive learning environments. Jay said her goal every day is to create life-long learners who are prepared for both the world of today and the future.
Her selection was announced by the Waterloo Education Association, the union that represents the district’s 192 teachers. The WEA has given a teacher of the year award annually since 1978. Nominations and voting are made by teachers and teacher’s assistants.
“We are excited for Chelsea,” said Jacque Hauf, a mathematics teacher and co-president of the WEA. “She is very deserving to be in the spotlight.”