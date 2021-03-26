NOTE FROM HIBBY: The term individual has to be used. They used to be called clients when it was Arc, but that is no longerPENN YAN — Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit last March, individuals from Mozaic (formerly Arc of Yates) had been visiting classrooms at the nearby Keuka Lake School for in-person reading sessions with students.
When those visits stopped, Amy Cooper heard about it.
“One of the individuals said what she missed most was going to Keuka Lake School,” said Cooper, planning coordinator for Mozaic. “She was a reader and really missed seeing the kids.”
So last month, nearly a year after the popular program was suspended, it returned remotely. Now, once a day, a Mozaic individual reads a book or two to a KLS classroom.
“Before covid hit, our friends in the day program at Moziac used to come over and read to our kids in the classroom,” said Heather Slentz, senior director at Keuka Lake School. “Obviously, when covid hit we couldn’t do that anymore, so Amy wanted to find a way to start the program again.”
Cooper said about 15 Mozaic individuals are in the program, picking out a book and reading by video conference. The in-person program had been active for about two years before last March.
“Hopefully we will return to in-person storytelling at some point, but this is working well for now,” Cooper said. “Our individuals are excited to read to students and show them pictures in the book, even if it’s by computer.”
“Our kids have responded very well,” Slentz said. “Each classroom gets a turn once a week to a listen to a story read by our friends at Mozaic.”
“I am glad everyone thinks it’s a great idea. It’s something both parties enjoy,” Cooper added. “I hope it continues and there are many, many more years of this program. Our individuals like seeing the kids with happy faces. It makes their day.”