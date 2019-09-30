PULTENEY — As brand development manager for Point of the Bluff Vineyards, Tambi Schweizer is a familiar face to many in the Finger Lakes wine industry.
Those colleagues came out to support her last month, when the Steuben County winery on the west side of Keuka Lake hosted a concert that raised money for Hope Town, one of the communities in the Bahamas hardest hit by Hurricane Dorian in August. Schweizer’s family has a home there that was severely damaged.
Fifty percent of all ticket and wine sales from the concert, featuring the popular 1970-80s band Ambrosia, went for hurricane relief. Proceeds from a silent auction, featuring donations from more than 30 local businesses and organizations, brought in more money for the cause.
In all, $12,500 was raised and is going to Hope Town Volunteer Fire and Rescue for recovery and rebuilding efforts.
“Through 35 years of visiting Hope Town, I’ve met amazing friends who are such hard workers and committed to strengthening their island community,” said Schweizer, who is from the Watkins Glen area. “This donation means so much and I’m hopeful it will help a community that is so special to me. It’s my second home, and I am confident that we will rebuild.”
Schweizer said her family goes to their home in Hope Town for a month every year. She noted that the home was severely damaged in 1999 by Hurricane Floyd, and winds from Hurricane Dorian this year leveled the second story of the home.
Schweizer said her family will rebuild.