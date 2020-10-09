GENEVA — Local blood donors answered the call during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, and American Red Cross officials want to keep the momentum going as life gets somewhat back on track.
“We actually saw an increase in donations,” Brian Langdon, Red Cross account manager for eastern Ontario County and Wayne County, said of the pandemic’s early days. “Now our job is to keep people donating, because any sort of natural disaster will have a huge impact on the blood supply in the country.”
The rise in donations came despite fewer locations hosting blood drives over the last several months. In Geneva, they have generally been at the Presbyterian Church and St. Francis DeSales Church, with Belhurst hosting its annual large drive over the summer.
“We usually have about eight places to go in the Geneva area. We recently had one at the hospital, which didn’t have them for awhile, and we are still not having them at the library,” Langdon said. “We can’t go to high schools, although we are working on programs to give students an incentive to donate. We need them more than ever.”
When many workplaces, college campuses and high schools closed during the early days of the pandemic, the Red Cross had to relocate many drives. Nationally, about 20% of donated blood comes from young donors in school settings.
This fall, many students from Hobart and William Smith Colleges donated during a Presbyterian Church drive.
“We knew there were students on campus, and we have had good blood drives on campus in the past,” Langdon said. “I thought the drive (at the church) would not go well, but students came out in full force. That is a good sign.”
Katie Potter, external communications manager for the Red Cross in the Rochester area, said the organization has a sufficient blood supply to meet immediate patient needs.
“However, there is no known end to this pandemic,” she said. “It’s important to remember the need for blood products is constant and blood is perishable.”
Potter added that more African-American donors are needed to help patients battling sickle cell diseases. People with those diseases depend on blood that must be matched very closely to reduce the risk of complications, and some of those rare blood types are unique to specific racial and ethnic groups.
Each day, the Red Cross needs to collect nearly 13,000 blood donations and more than 2,600 platelet donations to meet the needs of patients at about 2,500 hospitals and transfusion centers across the country. Volunteer donors remain the only source of blood for those in need.
The Red Cross is using heightened safety protocols during this time. All blood, platelet and plasma donations are being screened for COVID-19 antibodies during post-donation testing.
“The Red Cross hopes antibody testing will help provide our valued donors insight into whether they may have been exposed to this coronavirus,” Potter said. “It will also help identify people with these antibodies who may qualify to be convalescent plasma donors to support patients actively fighting the virus.”
The Red Cross is providing $1,000 Amazon gift cards to five winners who donate blood in October.
“Donors are the woodwork of what we do ... and this time has really brought out the best in people,” Langdon said. “However, people are traveling again and things are opening back up. Who knows what tomorrow will bring?”