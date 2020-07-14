WATERLOO — Families that depend on food for their children from the Trevor’s Gift program in the summer can rest easy.
Students may receive one distribution of a backpack of food each week. Families may pick up the backpacks at Waterloo High School on Stark Street when they pick up their regular student lunches.
The backpack distribution is available from 9:45-11:45 a.m. Mondays or Wednesdays. Parents should call Coreen at (315) 719-2430 to sign up for a backpack.
“We are so grateful to people around the county who helped feed our kids,” said Jim Patsos, logistics chairman. “They sent food by mail, dropped it off at our garages, or drove up with pickup trucks loaded with food. We are overwhelmed ad humbled by their generosity. Our storerooms are full.”
Among the donations:
• Sessler Enterprises, boxes of juice.
• Seneca Meadows Inc., money to purchase food bags from Foodlink.
• Maggie’s Way and the Pontius family, donated milk, cereal and funds.
• The Seneca Falls Elks, a carload of food to the storeroom at Waterloo Baptist Church.
• Tractor Supply in Seneca Falls, a drop-off site for people to donate cereal, juice and other food items.
Waterloo school district staffers and bus drivers have agreed to distribute backpacks to district and Head Start students during their regular school lunch runs. Hundreds of local residents have donated food and money.
Trevor’s Gift is a 501©3 corporation that puts bags of food in the backpacks of about 160 nutritionally needy children each week so they will have something to eat over the weekend when they don’t have access to school cafeterias. In seven years, Trevor’s Gift has distributed nearly 70,000 bags of food in the backpacks of children in pre-K through Grade 12, as well as home-schooled children.
The organization receives no government funding. Tax-deductible donations may be sent to Trevor’s Gift in care of Linda Wadhams, treasurer, at Suite 212, Main Street Shoppe Center, Waterloo, NY 13165.