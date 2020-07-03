SENECA FALLS — It’s been said often that great minds think alike.
That was certainly the case for Charlie Cappellino and Fred Capozzi, both United Way of Seneca County board members who independently came up with the idea of spearheading a service project for the agency’s executive director, Rhonda Jasper.
On Wednesday, a crew of 12-14 volunteers showed up at Jasper’s Miller Street home at 7:30 a.m. to paint, do repairs, and spruce up the property’s outdoor area.
“It was a good, long day,” Capozzi said. “It was almost like being on the TV show ‘Home Makeover.’ “
Jasper is a single mom who does so much for the community and was so deserving of the gesture, Capozzi said. He noted she organized the county’s mask-making campaign and has been instrumental in distributing them to people and businesses in need.
“She does so much for everyone,” he reiterated.
On her Facebook page, Jasper recounted the reaction of her elementary school-aged daughter, Anna, who proclaimed that she and her mother were “so lucky.”
“Lucky, blessed, loved — surprised and overwhelmed in the best way possible,” Jasper wrote.
Capozzi said planning for the work day was about a month in the making. He and Cappellino contacted former and current United Way board members; those unable to help donated money for supplies.
The crew scraped and painted window frames and Jasper’s front porch, and replaced and painted a fascia board. In the backyard, they cleared out a wooded area and weeds to create a nice sitting area. In the front yard, the volunteers weeded, planted flowers and mulched.
Capozzi said he and Cappellino will return to finish up three more windows and repair a cellar door.
Jasper, who was completely surprised by the good deed, first learned shortly before 7:30 a.m. that the crew was descending on her home.
“It was the fastest I’ve had to put on a real waistband in months,” she joked.
She and her daughter were told to remain inside, although Anna wanted to bring fruit to the workers — and got her sewing kit out to create a tool belt for the helpers.
Jasper has been executive director of the United Way for almost four years, and the people she works with in many way have become like family.
What the group accomplished was “awesome” and included “all that stuff a single parent often doesn’t have time or the budget for,” she said.
The cleanup came on the same day that Jasper learned the United Way’s mask distribution project had exceeded 10,000.
“It was super exciting,” she said. “It was a great day.”