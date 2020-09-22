CANANDAIGUA — While COVID-19 has meant a change in plans for an annual event, the VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System will still recognize its numerous volunteers Wednesday.
The system, which includes the Canandaigua VA Medical Center, will have a drive-thru recognition event from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Ravenwood Golf Club in Victor. The event will be held instead of the annual in-person volunteer recognition lunch.
More than 120 volunteers will stop in their vehicles, be greeted by VA staff and receive an award. They will be directed to a second stop to pick up their lunch.
Three major awards also will be given:
• Community Partnership Award — This award is going to Ground Water Systems of Bloomfield and its general manager and founder, Joe Testa.
Testa first met VA Voluntary Services officials in 2018. His non-profit corporation, Finger Lakes Homes for Our Veterans, provides free vacations to returning veterans so they can reconnect with loved ones.
Testa and Ground Water Systems later partnered with VA employees and Lowe’s for a kitchen renovation for Community Living Center 7B. Testa and his business also “adopted” the living center during Christmas in 2018 and ‘19, giving nearly 60 personalized and wrapped gifts to veterans.
More recently, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Testa facilitated a donation of 300 face shields from a community partner that were used by VA staff.
• Above and Beyond Award — Dale DeMaison of Rochester, a volunteer in the Rochester-area mobile adult day health care program, will be getting the award based on number of hours volunteered, interaction with staff and patients, availability, dependability, and special contributions.
VA officials describe DeMaison as accommodating, punctual, clever, and faithful. He also is known as an excellent communicator who shows compassion to veterans and staff.
DeMaison has logged more than 1,300 volunteer hours with the VA since 2012, including as a driver and more recently recreation therapy volunteer. He also volunteers with Veterans in Hospice and delivers blood for the American Red Cross.
• Staff Award of Excellence — Melissa DeHollander, a longtime member of the recreation team in Canandaigua, will get this award. It goes to a staff member who has provided outstanding support and assistance to volunteers.
There were nine nominations for the award, for five staff members. DeHollander was chosen for her consistent, positive attitude, letting veterans and volunteers know they are important, and adapting to situations.