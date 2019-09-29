CANANDAIGUA — Frequent visitors to the Canandaigua VA Medical Center may well have seen Gabe Cinquegrana playing his guitar and singing for veterans, escorting wheelchair-bound vets to religious services, or maybe even dealing blackjack during casino days.
Unquestionably, Cinquegrana’s 5,000-plus hours of volunteer work over the last six years have been noticed locally. Now, he has been recognized at the national level.
Cinquegrana, a longtime Newark resident who has lived in Canandaigua for the last 13 years, was recently named a national VA Voluntary Services representative to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. He is representing the national Sons of the American Legion.
“I am absolutely delighted about this appointment,” Cinquegrana said. “I think I can make a big difference.”
Cinquegrana is a member of Seeley B. Parrish Sons of the American Legion Squadron 457 in Phelps. He has been squadron commander, Ontario County commander and district vice-commander and adjutant, and has served on state and national commissions for Sons of the American Legion and VA Voluntary Services. Two years ago, Cinquegrana was named American Legion Family Member of the Year by the state department of the Sons of the American Legion.
Three years ago he received the Charles B. Rigsby Award for his VA volunteer work. He was chosen from among 350,000 VA volunteers across the nation.
“That kind of put me in the national spotlight, and people on the Veterans Affairs national committee saw that,” he said. “They asked if I would join the commission, and at the same time my role at the Canandaigua VA expanded. My experience there made sense on a national scale.”
At the Canandaigua VA, Cinquegrana volunteers several days a week in the Voluntary Service Office, where he answers phones, does a newsletter and writes good-news articles on volunteers. He also trains new volunteers and takes special assignments in recreation, chaplain and other services.
Cinquegrana was named Volunteer of the Year at the Canandaigua VA several years ago. Last year he received the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award, signed by President Trump, for more than 4,000 hours of volunteer work.
In his role as a national VAVS representative, Cinquegrana will work to get Sons of the American Legion members to volunteer at all of the 155 VA medical centers around the country. He also will be responsible for monitoring their performance and attending conferences of the VA’s National Advisory Council.
“Right now, the Sons of the American Legion is represented in about 35 VAs,” he said. “Our goal is to get somebody from our organization in every VA. It is a big task, but I think we can do it.”
Cinquegrana and his wife, Debbie, also serve on the upstate New York chapter of the MS (Multiple Sclerosis) Society Walk Task Force, which has raised more than $50,000 a year over the last several years.
In addition to his normal volunteer work at the Canandaigua VA, Cinquegrana sings and plays his guitar several times a months for veterans. Some of his favorite songs are Elvis Presley hits.
“I play the music they grew up with and I grew up with,” he said. “I usually do it in front of about 30 veterans, most of them in wheelchairs. It’s good to see them tapping their feet and mouthing the words. It’s like they come to life. They deserve that.”
Cinquegrana, 71, is a Newark High graduate who later served on the Newark school board and worked at the old Sarah Coventry facility. He was director of administration and finance at the Finger Lakes Area Counseling & Recovery Agency, and ran his own computer business in Canandaigua before retiring.
While he never served in the military, Cinquegrana’s father, Michael, was a World War II veteran in the Navy, and his older brother, Anthony, served in the Navy during the pre-Vietnam era. Both are deceased.
“I do all this work in the name of my father and brother,” he said. “They are gone and can’t serve anymore, so I am serving in their place.”