Ed. note: Last week, the Times featured activity on the Keuka Outlet Trail during the autumn season. This week, we look at the volunteers who keep the trail looking good year-round.
PENN YAN — Once a month, a group of a dozen or so men meet at the local firehouse or somewhere on the Keuka Outlet Trail to discuss what needs to be done on the miles-long path — projects both big and small.
Then they head out, roll up their sleeves, and get the work done.
“These guys are amazing,” said Steve Stork, president of Friends of the Outlet, the non-profit agency that manages most of the trail. “They treat the trail like they are mowing their own back yards and taking care of their own property. We wouldn’t be an organization without them.”
The volunteers on the trail’s maintenance committee often can be seen mowing, keeping the trail clear of fallen trees, and picking up litter. Among them is Mickey Orr, who for decades has lived a stone’s throw from the trail and was on the Friends’ first board of directors in the early 1980s.
“The guys do all the work. I just coordinate,” said Orr, who has lived in a house he built on Outlet Road since 1979. “When I was on the board there weren’t any committees, and before long stuff needed to be done physically on the trail. Someone took my spot on the board and I was in charge of maintenance.”
Orr is quick to credit the work of his fellow committee members, as well as public works and highway employees in the village of Penn Yan and towns of Milo and Torrey. Other members of the committee: Dave Baum, John Warner, Tom Hohman, Mike Bishop, Tim Chambers, Martin Gariepy, Jim Culver, Keith Prather, Norm Koek, Tim Oppel, and Ivan Oberholzer and his sons; the latter are members of the local Mennonite community.
“The Mennonite community has been very good to us,” Orr said. “They donate equipment for a lot of the heavy work.”
Speaking of heavy work, what began as some simple clearing of brush by Baum turned into a major project at Fox’s Mill, an area just east of the village of Penn Yan. The result was finding a previously undiscovered — and large — portion of the mill foundation that had been obscured by foliage for decades.
“Dave was working on his own. He was clearing around Fox’s Mill by hand, but it was a lot of work,” Orr said. “We finally decided to clean it up all the way, right down to the channel (Keuka Outlet Creek). That was all hidden until earlier this year.”
Orr added that the former Shutt’s Mill has been the site of recent work by the committee. The work involved with another major project, taking down numerous dilapidated buildings at the Cascade Mills site, was done by Sessler Wrecking in Waterloo and paid for by Procter & Gamble, which owns the land.
Orr said the maintenance committee and Mennonite community did take down the former Outlet Tire building several years ago. Bishop, Oppel and Koek were largely involved in that effort.
“That would have probably been a $150,000 job if done by a demolition company, but they got it done for free,” he said. “That saved a lot of money.”
A little more than one mile of the trail is maintained by the village of Penn Yan. The rest, nearly six miles, is managed by Friends of the Outlet and the trail/maintenance committee.
“We all have our different areas of expertise, and the guys kind of pick their own spots,” Orr said. “We do some mowing, cleanup, clear trees that have fallen on the trail. That takes some work. We also pick up debris and such, but for the most part people are very good about not littering the keeping the trail clean.”
Orr said while he and other members of the maintenance committee spend a lot of time keeping the trail looking good, they also enjoy walking it for leisure. They often hear compliments from users on the trail’s condition.
“The community has been real good to us,” Orr said. “We have this beautiful channel between Keuka and Seneca lakes. That is what makes the difference.
“I know we have other trails around here. I think the Watkins Glen gorge trail is great, but you can’t ride a bicycle on it or have horses. We are lucky with what we have here.”
Orr and Stork said the next big project will be work at the Seneca Mills site, perhaps the most popular and photographed portion of the outlet due to its three-tiered waterfall.
“Seneca Mills is the jewel, although Cascade is pretty good too,” Orr said.
Stork, who has been president of the Friends’ board of directors for six years, said the volunteers on the maintenance committee are essential to the trail’s success — now and in the future.
“They keep coming up with ideas,” he said. “It’s incredible what they are willing to do. They put their time and energy — and sometimes their bodies — on the line to get things done.”