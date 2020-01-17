HURON — A $14.6 million project is in the works to restore Crescent Beach, a barrier bar that protects Sodus Bay from Lake Ontario.
However, that project is still in the formative stages, and its start time is dependent on Lake Ontario water levels. Still, the county hopes to begin the work this year.
In the meantime, the damage to the barrier bar continues, fueled by high water and winter storms, said Rosa Fox of Huron, who lives on Lake Bluff Road.
More than three dozen volunteers from around Sodus Bay worked Sunday as part of an effort to keep that damage in check on a temporary basis until a more permanent solution is completed.
“Storms this past fall continued to push Crescent Beach farther into Sodus Bay and diminish the barrier bar that buffers the bay from Lake Ontario,” said Fox, who also serves Huron’s town historian. “One storm in October moved the barrier bar as much as 40 feet farther into the bay. The Lake Ontario coastal flooding of 2017 and 2019 has eroded the barrier bar to a point where the willows and poplars are all gone, but four shabby trees holding on by only a few roots. These trees have been an important factor in the stabilization and erosion control of the beach.”
She said those working this past Sunday got a pretty good glimpse into the power of Lake Ontario waters in the wintertime, fueled by winds of 25-30 mph and causing waves of 10-12 feet.
Despite the cold winds, snow and sleet, she said the volunteers held 1-ton feedbags open, while excavator operator David Fox, Rosa’s husband, poured beach sand and gravel into the bags. In all, the volunteers filled 100 of the feedbags, which were then placed along the east end of Crescent Beach above the high-water mark, she said.
The project was designed by Lindsey Gerstenslager district manager of the Wayne County Soil and Water and Conservation District. She worked on the project with the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
“The idea of the plan is that the bags will be high enough, heavy and bulky enough to allow beach sand and gravel to accumulate on the lakeside of the bags, building the beach up, providing a slope for the waves to dissipate and preventing further wash-overs into the bay,” Fox said.
Many of the bay’s fish species depend on the calmer bay waters for survival, she said, and encroaching lake waters threaten their habitat.
Fox and the other residents of the northeast section of Sodus Bay expressed thanks to a number of organizations and businesses for their support: Save Our Sodus, of which Fox is a member; Sodus Bay Improvement Association; Crescent Beach Association; Lake Bluff Cottagers Association; Pier 53 Open Air Bar and Brick Oven’s Ryan and Kristy Fowler-Ritter, who provided pizza; and to the many volunteers who came from around the bay to assist.