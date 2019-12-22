NEWARK — Santa Claus isn’t the only bearded guy who can bring Christmas cheer.
With funding from the Newark Police Department’s No Shave November and Walmart’s Shop With a Cop charity initiatives, Christmas arrived early for 16 Newark families and 43 children.
In October, Newark PD officer Dan Weegar asked that the department take part in the No Shave November effort, which a number of area law enforcement agencies participated in last month. The village’s animal control officer, Robert Howard, also took part by agreeing to donate $100 to assist local families affected by crime.
Newark Walmart manager Pearl Miller and human resources director Trudi MacBride reached out to Newark police, and in particular, Sgt. Nicholas Dapolito, to coordinate a community-wide Shop With a Cop event, the village said. Miller had participated in a Shop With a Cop initiative while managing the Gates Walmart.
The village said that with help from Mark Miller, director of grant services and special programs for the Newark Central School District, a Walmart Giving Grant of $3,000 was secured to support Shop With a Cop.
The district, in conjunction with Mike Crespo of the Youth Advocacy Program of Wayne County, identified families in need of assistance for Christmas.
The No Shave November effort by Newark police was extended through December, with an additional $100 donation secured, resulting in $2,800 in cash donations to go toward Shop With a Cop.
On Dec. 14, the children, armed with $125 gift cards and accompanied by the bearded Newark police officers and members of the Youth Advocacy Program, went shopping at Walmart. They spent the morning with Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, Buddy the Elf and his elf, and they created their own stockings and enjoyed doughnuts, juice and pizza.
The village said many shoppers made donations on the spot, raising an additional $220 for Shop With a Cop.
Weeger said it was a great effort and event.
“Newark officers were honored to be able to give back to the children of the community,” he said. “The morning was spent getting to know the children in the community, building bonds and relationships that should extend well into their adulthood. The Newark Police Department feels very strongly about community policing, knowing the children and adults in our area and want to be seen as an agency that can be used in many different ways than just law enforcement.”
Dapolito said the initiative was gratifying for his agency.
“While walking through the store, seeing their smiling faces and watching the excitement of the children as they were going up and down the aisles, picking out their favorite toys, games or electronics and seeing them dancing around the store holding what they picked out was really rewarding and fulfilling feeling,” he said. “My fellow officers expressed the amount of fun and enjoyment they had while shopping with the children was immense. I was proud to participate in this program, and I believe it brought officers closer with not only the children but their families as well in the community we proudly serve. All the members said they were looking forward to continuing this event in years to come.”
Mayor Jonathan Taylor said he was “very proud of the efforts of the police department, Walmart, the Newark School District and everyone who participated. This event is another example of the community working together to support its residents and to keep Newark moving forward.”