WATERLOO — After a three-year hiatus due to Covid-19, the Waterloo United Methodist Church will resume its Haiti Tea fundraising event/
It’s scheduled for 2-4 p.m. Saturday in the 21 E. William St. church’s Fellowship Hall.
The church helps sponsor a ministry in the beleaguered country of Haiti, consisting of a school in Verrettes, a city of about 49,000 people. Haiti has descended into gang rule with a non-functioning national government, according to Lynn Leiterman of the Waterloo United Methodist Church.
“Despite this, our mission to help educate the children there continues,” Leiterman said. “The tea specifically raises funds for a school lunch program for students, which may be the only meal they get for the day. There is much turmoil in Haiti presently which, to some extent, affects students and their education.”
The event includes a variety of teas, sandwiches and cookies. There is no admission fee, but there will be a silent auction, and donations are accepted. There will be a presentation on the Haiti program from Peter and Carol Loveland.
The Lovelands are among a group of six church members who have joined other Methodists from central and northern New York in going to Haiti, including Leiterman and his wife in 2018 and ’19.
“In the early 2000s, Barb Denhoff joined the Waterloo United Methodist Church and brought the Haiti mission there from the Lansing United Methodist Church,” Peter Loveland explained.
Loveland lived on Virginia Street in Waterloo from 1978 to 2013, most of that time with his first wife, Gail, and their three children. They were active members of the United Methodist Church, and he was a special education teacher at North Street School in Geneva.
Currently, he and his wife, Carol, live in Lodi and winter in Florida.
“When I retired, my only plan was to join the team heading to Haiti in September 2007,” he said. “Although much was shared prior to the trip, I was unprepared for life in Haiti in only two weeks. The heat, humidity, the lack of electricity or even a cold drink was shocking to my mind and body, but the Haitian people won my heart.”
Since that first trip, the Lovelands have been to Haiti about 15 times, meeting with students, parents and teachers. The last time was in September 2019; covid canceled trips in 2020 and ’21. The program initially was sponsoring fewer than 20 students but grew to over 100. Currently, the mission sponsors the education of more than 70 students in primary and secondary schools in Verrettes.
Loveland noted university graduates of the program started the first secondary school in the mountains east of Verrettes, and the church mission pays the teachers’ salaries for grades 7 and 8, levels that serve about 50 students.
“Since covid and now the assassination of the president of Haiti and widespread gang violence and kidnappings, my wife and I have not been back for the past three years,” Loveland said. “Fortunately, the Haitians that helped us with interpreting and enrolling students have kept the program going in our absence. We regularly communicate via email or phone.
“We are anxious to return once the current chaos is resolved. The school our sponsored students attend is in Ecole La Province and is sponsored by the Haitian Baptist Church. Bible is one of the subjects that is taught, and our students come from a variety of Christian churches, Catholic, independent evangelical, Baptist, Free Methodist and many others.”