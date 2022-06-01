WATERLOO — Like so many others, Tara Close felt horrified and helpless watching news reports of the Russian invasion of Ukraine — along with the images of death, destruction and fleeing refugees crowding train stations and roads.
However, unlike many others, the 1991 Waterloo High School graduate took those overwhelming feelings and channeled them into action.
After connecting with British nationals online, she traveled to Poland in late April to spend 10 days helping refugees.
Close, a Canisius College graduate and the daughter of Waterloo residents Harry and Maryann Close, now lives in Reston, Va., and works as an executive assistant for a company that provides support to telehealth executives. Right after Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, she attended rallies outside the White House in support of Ukraine, and through a connection with a Ukrainian friend worked several Saturday afternoons boxing up aid donations for shipment to Poland.
But continued news of what the Ukrainian people were experiencing left Close wanting to do more.
“This isn’t a World War II movie I’m watching. This is happening now,” she said, noting in particular the siege of the eastern Ukrainian port city Mariupol and the thousands of civilian causalities incurred there.
Close recalled the Holocaust message of “never again,” also invoked by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelenskyy.
“Well, here we are again,” she said.
Online connections
Close found herself following several Ukrainian solidarity groups online. It was through one of them that she became connected to three British nationals who were on the ground in Poland helping at a refugee center in the city of Przemysl on the Polish/Ukrainian border. The trio also was ferrying supplies into the western Ukrainian city of Lviv.
After several video calls, Close said she simply decided she wanted to join them. So, on April 21, she flew into Krakow, Poland; rented a car; drove 3 1/2 hours on Polish roads following Polish signs; and arrived at an airbnb in Przemysl to stay with people she had never met.
That night, a group of volunteers organized a barbecue dinner attended by helpers from countries such as France, Germany, England and even Belarus. That evening set the tone for her 10-day stay.
“We quickly became friends because we were all united by the same mission,” she said.
Close’s days were a whirlwind, and she found herself helping wherever she could. The weather was damp, rainy and chilly, and the Ukrainians arriving at the refugee aid center often came with only two bags — “just carrying things in their hands.”
She recalled how one mother was in search of a pair of shoes for her daughter, but could not find her size. Close became focused on providing shoes after also noticing many people were just wearing flip-flops, and one woman in her 60s was walking in a pair of shoes stuffed with cotton and cardboard.
“They needed everything,” Close said, “but shoes are a basic necessity. My dad kind of put in my head you need good shoes.”
She and her British partner headed to a local mall and purchased about 60-80 pairs of shoes in different sizes to bring to the aid center.
Close also found herself attuned to the needs of the war’s youngest refugees.
She purchased noise-canceling headphones for a teenage autistic boy being led around by his father’s arm. She also traveled with a suitcase filled with her mother’s Beanie Baby collection and let children at the refugee center pick the ones they desired. The smiles on the youngsters’ faces brought the same to their parents, proving to her that “gestures of goodwill go a long way.”
On one day she and her cohorts drove into Ukraine to deliver supplies to a Lviv student group. They traveled by abandoned checkpoints; by then, the Russians had retreated to the eastern part of the country. She saw scores of yellow-and-blue Ukrainian flags flying, but also black-and-red ones that are displayed during time of war. Gas stations with signs advertising fuel at 0.00 meant they were out.
People are people
Close said life in Lviv appeared normal in many ways, but she felt an unspoken tension because it was clear peace could be broken at any moment. In fact, two days after she was in the city a long-range missile attack occurred.
“It feels safe, you think it’s safe, but it’s not,” she said. “The missile interceptors intercept a lot of them, but not all of them.”
Close had nothing but deep appreciation and praise for the generous Polish people, who are finding homes for refugees and welcoming them warmly.
“People are people, and they need to be treated with dignity and respect,” Close said. “Poland is really doing a great job with that.”
Still, despite the generosity and aid, the ravages of war were plain to see. Close said some children were “blissfully oblivious,” but others had gone non-verbal. One woman in her 60s or 70s had to leave her 100-year-old mother in a hospital in Ukraine.
“She was all by herself in grief, on a cot, in a refugee center,” she said.
On her flight home, Close said the magnitude of what she witnessed started to settle in and she found herself crying when her dinner was served.
“My heart was just processing everything once I was removed from it,” she said.
She said she’d like to go back and pick up where she left off, to help in any way she can.
“But I hope there’s not a need to,” she said.