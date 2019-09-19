LYONS — A Wayne County 911 dispatcher is being commended for helping with an out-of-hospital birth last weekend.
Greg DeWolf, the county’s 911 operations manager, said a call to the 911 center came in at 12:40 a.m. Saturday from a person in Newark reporting that his friend was in labor. Dispatcher Paul Fera gave emergency medical dispatch instructions to help the caller deliver the baby about 7 minutes later.
The mother and baby were taken by Newark-Arcadia Ambulance to Newark-Wayne Community Hospital. DeWolf said the mother and her family did not want to be identified or speak to the media.
DeWolf added that dispatcher-assisted births in Wayne County are rare, but all dispatchers in the county are trained to National/International Academies of Emergency Dispatch standards and certified as emergency medical dispatchers, prepared to respond when needed.
“The efforts of Dispatcher Fera are a fine example of the excellent service provided every day by all of the team members in the 911 Center in Wayne County,” DeWolf said. “I am proud of Paul and the entire dispatch team that we have. We wish the family and newborn baby all the best.”