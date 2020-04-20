PENN YAN — Last June, Yates County Sheriff’s Deputy Seth Skelly rushed to an Italy Valley home after the lifeless body of a 2-year-old boy was pulled from a swimming pool.
Skelly, who arrived three minutes after the 911 call, began cardiopulmonary resuscitation and continued trying to save the child for about 10 minutes. After John Hepding, a member of the Naples Fire Department, got to the scene, Skelly retrieved a CPR mask from his patrol car, and the two continued their efforts until ambulance personnel arrived.
Thirteen minutes later, responders got a pulse. The boy was taken by medical helicopter to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.
He survived and has since recovered.
For his actions that day, along with other letters of commendation, Skelly was named Yates County Sheriff’s Deputy of the Year. He was recognized earlier this year by Johnson-Costello Post 355 of the American Legion, as well as at last Monday’s meeting of the county Legislature.
“Seth Skelly has proven to be a valuable and reliable asset to the sheriff’s office and certainly to the people of Yates County,” Sheriff Ron Spike said. “Another case last year had to do with an increase in scams and frauds we have seen, especially to our seniors, and he got involved in a case where he was able to stop the crime out of state and recover the victim’s money.”
Skelly, a graduate of Haverling High School in Bath, attended Corning Community College and was a military police officer in the Army. He became a VA hospital police officer and joined the sheriff’s office in 2015 as a marine patrol officer.
He was appointed a road patrol deputy in 2016 after graduating from the Elmira Law Enforcement Academy. Spike said Skelly has received several commendation letters since then for arrests as well as a STOP-DWI award of merit, and has completed 160 hours of advanced training — much of it mathematics — and is on the sheriff’s office accident construction unit.
“He understands the myriad of duties upon a county police officer, and is very proficient in the skills and equipment needed for doing this job,” Spike said. “For several reasons, I was proud to nominate him as the Deputy of the Year for 2019.”