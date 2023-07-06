PENN YAN — If you were to visit Milly’s Market & Café on a typical day, you likely would find some people enjoying a light lunch, getting a drink from the old-fashioned soda fountain, or perhaps buying something made by a local artisan or vendor.
That has been the scene at the downtown Main Street building — known to many as Milly’s Pantry — for years, and officials are generally happy with that. However, they have always believed the building can be more.
Much more.
That’s why they are embarking on a nearly $3 million capital project to renovate the iconic multi-story structure, which some older local residents still call the Odd Fellows building.
“Our aim is to have Milly’s Pantry be a hub in the community for learning, developing, and supporting youth to reach their full potential,” said Jan Barrett, president of the organization’s board of directors.
Barrett and other Milly’s Pantry officials unveiled project plans at a pair of recent open-house events. The site is named in honor of the late Camilla “Milly” Bloomquist, a beloved Yates County resident who started and oversaw a number of programs that helped thousands of children in the county for decades, including the weekend backpack and school supplies programs.
Milly’s Pantry was established in 2008 to address food insecurity and academic readiness among local students. The café is the fundraising arm of the pantry.
“Milly’s vision is in everything we do,” said Carleen Wilson, vice president of the board of directors.
Work is planned on every floor of the building, although the café and market — the most visible area to the public — will largely remain the same with the exception of some kitchen renovations. The biggest part of the project, and the most expensive, will be installing an elevator in an adjoining room.
“The elevator will start in the basement, where we have a walk-in cooler ... we have to haul items up the stairs now,” Wilson said. “With the exception of a couple of paid employees, we are all volunteers, and none of us are young.”
A major facet of the project is making the building handicap accessible, including restrooms. There are plans to renovate the adjoining room next to the café, which could be used for small parties or meetings.
The second floor now has a commercial kitchen and office space. The kitchen — a business incubator of sorts — has been used by some local chefs over the years, most notably Ben Comstock of True Roots Catering, who is now using the kitchen at the restaurant run by Laurentide Beer Co.
Barrett and Wilson said while the kitchen is operational and could be used for culinary classes, with no elevator those who use the kitchen for catering have to haul food up and down a narrow, steep flight of stairs.
“We would like to be able to use the second-floor kitchen to have classes and be accessible for everybody,” Wilson said.
The third floor includes a large ballroom and hardwood dance floor used years ago for Odd Fellows galas. In more recent times it has been used for exercise classes, dance classes, and martial arts, but those stopped when the fire escape in the back of the building fell into disrepair.
Fixing the fire escape is part of the project. Officials envision the third floor being used again for exercise and dance classes, and perhaps for larger events such as parties and wedding receptions.
Barrett said the project’s estimated cost is approximately $2.8 million. Part of the cost will be paid with a $521,000 award to Milly’s Pantry in 2019 as part of the $10 million in state Downtown Revitalization Initiative funds awarded to Penn Yan.
Barrett added that officials are hopeful about landing a $500,000 state grant and are looking to raise $1.8 million as part of a public campaign. Other major parts of the project — in consultation with a construction manager and architect — include a new roof, brick work to the rear and front facade, and energy-efficient heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system.
“We are expecting to be able to rent the spaces on the second and third floors to generate income to support our two existing programs: the backpack program — which supplies supplemental food for children on the weekends — and school supplies, which provides teacher requested school supplies for all children in the Penn Yan and Dundee school districts,” she said. “Our goal is to be able to expand programming to include nutritional and wellness education for youth and families.”
“We view our physical building as an enabler of our service mission,” Barrett added. “We believe it has endless potential for providing program participants, volunteers, staff, market patrons, and community members with the space and resources to address food insecurity, ensure academic readiness, and empower youth and families with educational and skill-building programs.”
“Milly’s Pantry is committed to helping every child in our community reach their full potential,” added Denise Shay, executive program director. “With the generous support of our volunteers, members, and donors, we’ve made great strides in making sure all Yates County students are prepared for academic success in the classroom, but we know there is still much work to be done. That’s why we’re launching this campaign — to raise the funds we need to renew and upgrade our building, which will have a transformative impact on our ability to fulfill our mission.”